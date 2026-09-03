Kai Trump ‘struggling’ as she starts freshman year at University of Miami, breaks down in video: ‘It’s time to move on’

Kai Trump was seen breaking down in tears, saying she is “struggling” as she starts her freshman year at the University of Miami. Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s 18-year-old daughter documented her final days in Jupiter, Florida, before moving to Miami in a new YouTube vlog she posted over the weekend.

Kai Trump ‘struggling’ as she starts freshman year at University of Miami, breaks down in video (Kai Trump/YouTube)

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Kai kicked off the video with footage of herself crying behind the wheel as she prepared to say goodbye to those she loves.

“I’m not a very emotional person at all, so this is like really weird for me to cry,” Kai said, adding that she has “only cried a few times” in her life.

“I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight really, really sucks,” President Donald Trump’s granddaughter continued. “I’m struggling right now, just thinking about it.”

Also Read | From Red Room to Oval Office: Kai Trump gives rare inside tour of White House

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{{^usCountry}} Kai will only be an hour and a half away from her family. Despite her tears, she expressed excitement over this “next chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kai will only be an hour and a half away from her family. Despite her tears, she expressed excitement over this “next chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m moving on. … It happens to everyone. It’s time to move on,” she said.

Kai did not film the goodbyes with her loved ones.

“It was just, like, sad. I just wanted to say goodbye. It was, like, hard to film because I wanted to be, like, present with my family, so I just didn’t film it,” she said.

Kai Trump moves into new apartment

Kai also offered a glimpse of her apartment, which Vanessa helped her move into. Kai predicted that the mother would “have a mental breakdown” moving her in.

Kai also documented the experience of shopping for her new space via Instagram on Sunday.

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“I’m totally exhausted from going to her apartment, coming back and forth and moving everything,” Vanessa said in the video.

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“We spent HOURS shopping for everything I could possibly need for my apartment and getting ready for this new chapter of college life!” Kai told her followers. “So thankful my mom was there to do it all with me.”

“She truly is the BEST mom, and I’m so grateful for her,” she added

On YouTube, Kai offered a deeper look at the shopping trip, saying her mom was “definitely getting emotional because she got quiet.”

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Meanwhile, Vanessa quipped, “I think this is amazing. One child out and four more to go.”

Vanessa shares Kai and her siblings — Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 12 — with ex-husband Donald Jr. The two divorced in 2018, and Vanessa moved on with boyfriend Tiger Woods.