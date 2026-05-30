Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff not living together? Ex-VP embraces ‘secluded’ new life after affair row

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have not been publicly seen together at any events for several months, due to their increasingly hectic schedules. The former vice president is dedicating more time to the campaign trail as she considers another bid for the presidency.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have kept a low profile since Harris's campaign ended, with infrequent public appearances.(AP)

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Consequently, speculation is rising regarding whether the scandal-embroiled Emhoff would be inclined to exchange his comfortable life as the second gentleman for another period of intense scrutiny during a presidential campaign.

While he was absent for a significant portion of her 33-city book tour, she did not attend the event where he received a humanitarian award at a glamorous club in Los Angeles last week.

Also Read: Sonny Joy Nelson family: All on husband, kid and second pregnancy as Trump’s Special Assistant departs WH

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff buy $8 million Malibu residence

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{{^usCountry}} The couple's acquisition of an $8 million Malibu residence last December has further intensified the situation. Sources informed the Daily Mail that the new property was purchased primarily due to security issues, particularly following President Donald Trump's sudden withdrawal of Harris's Secret Service protection in September of the last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple's acquisition of an $8 million Malibu residence last December has further intensified the situation. Sources informed the Daily Mail that the new property was purchased primarily due to security issues, particularly following President Donald Trump's sudden withdrawal of Harris's Secret Service protection in September of the last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Her house in Brentwood is right on the curb, which made it harder to protect,” one insider told Daily, referring to the property which was bought last December {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her house in Brentwood is right on the curb, which made it harder to protect,” one insider told Daily, referring to the property which was bought last December {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The new house is more secluded and is well off the road, which makes it easier to secure.” Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff social media appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The new house is more secluded and is well off the road, which makes it easier to secure.” Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff social media appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite their rare appearances together, the couple frequently appears on each other's social media platforms, including during Easter when they shared images of their celebration at their new residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite their rare appearances together, the couple frequently appears on each other's social media platforms, including during Easter when they shared images of their celebration at their new residence. {{/usCountry}}

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Photos from earlier this month depict them together in Malibu, where Harris seems to be adopting a more carefree lifestyle, free from past burdens.

Their opulent home, which they co-own along with their previous residence located 15 miles away in Brentwood, is a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom property perched on a clifftop with views of the Pacific, accessible via a long, winding driveway.

Before the Easter images, the last photographs of the couple together were taken in March, when Emhoff shared a romantic picture of them getting ready to watch the Oscars.

On Valentine’s Day, Harris posted a video of Emhoff at one of her book signings, captioning it: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my husband, who shows up for me every step of the way. I love you so very much, Dougie.”

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The couple, both aged 61, have kept a relatively discreet profile since Harris’s presidential campaign ended dramatically with a significant defeat to Trump in November 2024.

Where is Doug Emhoff?

Recently, Emhoff has been spending time with his daughter Ella, 27, who is based in New York. She is currently visiting Los Angeles and surprised her father with a visit to his office.

When Doug Emhoff admits affair

During his wife's last presidential campaign, Emhoff encountered a series of embarrassing disclosures, including that he had been unfaithful to his first wife with the nanny, resulting in her pregnancy and his subsequent pressure on her to terminate it.

Subsequently, another former girlfriend stepped forward – this time alleging that he had struck her during a dispute while they were at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

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Emhoff admitted to the affair and stated that he had been open with Harris about it, but he refuted the allegations of having slapped her.

Harris responded to these accounts in her book, 107 Days, characterizing them as “hurtful and degrading.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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