Sonny Joy Nelson family: All on husband, kid and second pregnancy as Trump’s Special Assistant departs WH

Nelson is anticipating the arrival of her second child (a boy) this autumn. Friday marks her final day at the White House .

A proud native of North Carolina, Nelson was among the initial communications hires for Trump's 2024 campaign, where she took on the role of director of media affairs, and has been involved in various communications positions within Trumpworld since 2020.

Sonny Joy Nelson , who has served as the special assistant to the President and the White House director of media affairs since the commencement of President Trump's current term, is departing from the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consulting firm, Cornerstone Strategics, as per Axios.

Sonny Joy Nelson: What we know about her husband and kid Nelson wed former lacrosse athlete Sam Klingsporn in July 2022. After participating in both football and lacrosse during high school, the Oregon native enrolled at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he was a member of the lacrosse team and pursued studies in business administration and entrepreneurship, as stated on the official website of UMass Lowell Athletics, as per SCMP. He subsequently enlisted in the military.

As per a wedding trailer produced by Freehand Films, the couple had been in a relationship since at least 2021. Their wedding took place at The Cornealius Properties in North Carolina, where Nelson donned a gown from Carolina Bridal World Triangle.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah Samuel, on August 14, 2023. In an Instagram post commemorating his first birthday, Nelson expressed, "He is his daddy’s biggest fan and his mommy’s whole heart."

Karoline Leavitt reacts to Sonny Joy Nelson's departure from WH White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to Axios regrading Nelson's exit.

“Sonny is the best media booker in the business — and it's not even close. Sonny has the most extensive network of media contacts of anyone in politics. But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she's a hard worker and a great person," she said.

Nelson shared with me that the name of her media relations and public affairs firm was "inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting."