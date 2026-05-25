Wyndham Clark prize money: How much will CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner take home? Full payout and purse

Wyndham Clark walked away with the biggest paycheck of the week after capturing the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson title at TPC Craig Ranch. Clark earned $1,854,000 after shooting a stunning 30-under-par 254 and closing with an 11-under 60 on Sunday. The victory marked the fifth PGA Tour title of his career and his first win since Pebble Beach in 2024. Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making a birdie on the 17th hole green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Getty Images via AFP)

The 2023 US Open champion overtook Si Woo Kim and pulled away from hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler during a scorching back-nine run.

Wyndham Clark surged late with back-nine 28 Clark entered the final round tied near the lead alongside Scheffler but didn’t officially grab the outright advantage until an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.

From there, he never looked back.

The 32-year-old posted a back-nine 28 and drained multiple clutch birdie putts over the closing stretch, including a 45-footer at the par-3 15th that sparked an emotional fist pump.

He added another birdie at the par-3 17th before nearly holing out his approach at 18, leaving himself a tap-in birdie to complete the round of 60.

It was the second time Clark closed a PGA Tour victory with a 60, having done the same at Pebble Beach two years ago.

Si Woo Kim falls short after strong start Kim began Sunday with a two-shot lead and remained in contention deep into the final round after another strong performance on the vulnerable par-71 setup.

The South Korean star finished with a 65 but couldn’t match Clark’s pace over the closing holes.

A key moment came at the 15th when Kim narrowly missed a 44-foot birdie attempt shortly after Clark buried his long putt on the same green.

Kim eventually finished three shots behind Clark in second place.

Scottie Scheffler unable to defend title World No 1 Scheffler, who won the event by eight shots a year ago while tying the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record at 31-under, never fully mounted a serious charge Sunday.

Scheffler carded a 65 and finished at 25-under, tied for third after briefly sharing the lead Saturday.

One pivotal moment came at the short par-4 sixth hole when Scheffler’s approach struck the pin and spun 54 feet away, forcing him to settle for par while both Clark and Kim made birdie.

The four-time major champion ultimately finished five shots behind Clark.

Full 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson payout breakdown 1 $1,854,000

2 $1,122,700

3 $710,700

4 $504,700

5 $422,300

6 $373,375

7 $347,625

8 $321,875

9 $301,275

10 $280,675

11 $260,075

12 $239,475

13 $218,875

14 $198,275

15 $187,975

16 $177,675

17 $167,375

18 $157,075

19 $146,775

20 $136,475

Other notable finishes at TPC Craig Ranch Suber Jackson posted a career-best finish in fourth after firing a final-round 63 to reach 23-under.

Keith Mitchell shot 64 and finished fifth, one shot behind Jackson. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka continued searching for his first PGA Tour victory since returning from LIV Golf, carding a 68 in the final round.

Jordan Spieth rebounded from a disappointing third-round 73 with a closing 66 to finish at 15-under overall.