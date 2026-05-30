Sonny Joy Nelson: Top Trump aide and MAGA loyalist quits White House, but why?

Sonny Joy Nelson, a dedicated supporter of the MAGA movement, has been associated with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has occupied various communications positions within the President’s political sphere since 2020.

President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has announced her departure from the White House to launch her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics.

Sonny Joy Nelson is pregnant The native of North Carolina revealed in March that she is expecting her second child, a son who is anticipated to arrive in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” stated White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, in a statement to Axios.

“But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt said.

Speaking to Axios, Nelson said, that her company is “inspired by Jesus” as the foundation of my existence and that its objective is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.”

Nelson is a vocal Christian and a proponent of anti-abortion. A successor for Nelson's position has not yet been revealed.

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Sonny Joy Nelson: What else you need to know about her As per her LinkedIn profile, Nelson originates from North Carolina. She pursued a degree in broadcasting within electronic media at Campbell University, from which she graduated in 2018. Additionally, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in health communication from the same university. During her time at Campbell, she participated in collegiate cheerleading. Nelson seems to be a committed Christian, as indicated by her bios on Instagram and X, which state, "Jesus paid it all."