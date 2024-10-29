Kamala Harris gets caught on hot mic spilling ‘all the family secrets’ at bar with Michigan Governor: 'You'll bleep my…'

US Vice President Kamala Harris faced a humiliating hot mic moment as she revealed all the family secrets and acknowledged that her campaign is having trouble attracting male voters ahead of the election day. Kamala Harris and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer enjoy beer at a bar.(C-SPAN)

The incident transpired while Hillary was on the campaign trail in Michigan, a crucial swing state, having a beer with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at Trak Houz Bar & Grill.

In a video, the Democratic presidential contender can be heard whispering to Whitmer, “We need to move ground among men,” apparently unaware of the fact that anyone else was listening to their conversation.

Then she abruptly glanced up and ended the private discussion after realising that they have microphones.

Meanwhile, Whitmer quipped, “Okay... you'll bleep my F words hopefully.”

“We just told all the family secrets, s***,” Harris reacted while bursting into laughter.

Just before the moment, the Democrats were discussing how Harris and her campaign should work to win over men.

Harris aims to woo male voters

According to the polls, Harris is lagging behind GOP rival Donald Trump in the polls among male voters.

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University survey revealed that Trump has a 53 percent male majority compared to Harris' 37 percent.

In regard to women, the same survey revealed the contrary result, with Harris leading over with53 percent as compared to Trump's 36 percent.

A Quinnipiac University survey found Harris leads women in Michigan by 57 percent, while only 40 percent of men promised to back her.

Harris, 60, recently attended a town hall event in Detroit alongside well-known radio presenter Charlamagne tha God, who is well-liked by young males, especially Black men.

She is scheduled to give another interview with the radio presenter on Tuesday, according to a Monday announcement from her campaign.

On Monday, she also made an appearance on former NFL player Shannon Sharpe's show, where they discussed sports and drank cognac.