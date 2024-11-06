Kamala Harris locked in a neck-and-neck fight with Donald Trump: Full list of states she's leading on

Donald Trump secured a victory in the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday, successfully fending off a challenge from Kamala Harris, who had hoped to flip the state and strengthen her path to 270 electoral votes. US Election Result 2024 highlights: This combination of pictures shows US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Left) in Philadelphia and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Michigan on November 5, 2024.(AFP)

The former Republican president had campaigned aggressively in North Carolina, making stops there on the final three days of the race to deny Harris the crucial pickup.

After the polls closed, Jen O'Malley Dillon, Harris’s campaign chair, informed staff in a memo that the "blue wall" of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had become the Democrats' "clearest path" to victory, according to a copy of the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Polls had also closed in other battleground states, including Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, but the results in those states were still too early to call.

As the nation faced a pivotal choice, tens of millions of Americans cast their ballots—joining the 84 million who voted early—while weighing two candidates with sharply contrasting visions for the future of the country.

Here is the full list of states Kamala Harris is leading on:

Rhode Island: Kamala Harris

Massachusetts: Kamala Harris

Connecticut: Kamala Harris

Maryland: Kamala Harris

Vermont: Kamala Harris

New York: Kamala Harris

Colorado: Kamala Harris

District of Columbia: Kamala Harris

Maine: Kamala Harris

California: Kamala Harris

Washington: Kamala Harris

Oregon: Kamala Harris

New Mexico: Kamala Harris

Though the final results were still uncertain on Tuesday night, the 2024 election had already revealed the deep divides in America, as candidates navigated a landscape shaped by shifting political allegiances across class, race, and age, all while contending with the pervasive threat of misinformation and unrest.

Early indications suggest that Trump may be poised to capitalize on some of these political shifts more effectively than Harris, potentially benefiting from voter discontent over the economy.