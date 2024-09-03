Kamala Harris shares war chest by sending $24.5mn to assist candidates in Senate, House and state races

Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s energized Democratic donors since emerging atop her party’s ticket, is moving $24.5 million down ballot to help candidates in Senate, House and state races, according to a person familiar with the campaign’s plans. In addition to Congress, Kamala Harris is looking to state races. Her campaign and the Democratic National Committee will also give $2.5 million to support candidates for state legislatures.(REUTERS)

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will each get $10 million. Both chambers are narrowly divided, but the party faces a much tougher battle in the Senate. Without a congressional majority, Harris’ administration would struggle to get its agenda enacted.

In addition to Congress, Harris is looking to state races. Her campaign and the Democratic National Committee will also give $2.5 million to support candidates for state legislatures and $2 million to back gubernatorial and attorney general campaigns.

“The Vice President believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, chairwoman of Harris’ campaign.

The cash infusions are the latest sign of the fundraising geyser Harris has sparked. She raised $540 million in the period after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race through the Democratic National Convention. She broke the record for money raised in a single 24-hour period after Biden dropped out, and also saw a surge in donations tied to her selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and their appearances at the convention.

While the priority for both parties in November is winning the White House, the races in Congress are increasingly under focus.

Republicans have a strong chance of winning the Senate, where they hold 49 seats and need to flip two for a majority. The GOP is defending just 11 seats, none of which are close races, according to the Cook Political Report.

Democrats, who are likely to lose the West Virginia seat held by retiring Senator Joe Manchin, are defending 22 other seats, many of which will be close. Cook rates Michigan, Montana and Ohio, all currently held by Democrats, as “toss ups.”

In the House, where 218 seats are needed to secure a majority, the GOP holds 220, Democrats 212 and three are vacant. Cook rates 11 seats held by each party as toss-ups, with both having plausible paths to winning the majority in November.

In presidential years, it’s traditional for national party committees to help candidates in congressional and state races. In July, the DNC gave $15 million to Democratic state parties in presidential battlegrounds. It also sent $2 million to its affiliates in other states.

Neither Harris nor her opponent, former President Donald Trump, have announced August fundraising totals.