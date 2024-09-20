Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Latest presidential race poll widens the gap

In the latest poll conducted by Outward Intelligence, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 6.6-point lead over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. The survey, released today, shows Harris with 51.2% support among likely voters, while Trump trails at 44.6%. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. garners just 2.4% of the vote, and all other candidates remain below 1% support. Kamala Harris Leads Trump by 6.6 Points in Latest U.S. Presidential Race Poll

The poll asked undecided voters to lean toward a specific candidate, and their preferences were included in the results, offering a clear picture of the current voter landscape.

Trends Over Time

The poll reveals stability in the race between Harris and Trump, with both candidates seeing slight increases in support compared to previous weeks. Notably, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vote share has steadily declined from 6.1% in Week 1 of the survey to just 2.1% by Week 5, reflecting waning interest in his candidacy.

This stability comes as voters continue to solidify their preferences, signaling that the race between the Democratic and Republican candidates is intensifying as Election Day approaches.

Poll Methodology

The survey was conducted between September 15 and 19, 2024, using an online sample of 1,880 likely voters. With a margin of error of +/- 2.3%, the poll offers a reliable snapshot of public opinion. The sample was collected using quotas based on U.S. Census data for age, gender, race/ethnicity, income, and region, and was further weighted to reflect educational attainment, political affiliation, and other key demographics to ensure representativeness.

The Outward Intelligence poll, funded entirely by the organization, provides crucial insights into the current state of the race, showing a competitive but steady advantage for Vice President Harris.