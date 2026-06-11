Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo suspended: Parents used money for ‘living expenses’; total amount raised - all details

Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo fundraiser has now been suspended after the 19-year-old from Texas was found guilty of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony got 35 years in jail for stabbing Austin Metcalf.(X/@ginamilan_)

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Anthony, then 17, had stabbed the student after an altercation which ensued when the former was asked to leave the school tent he did not belong to. Following a 12-member jury finding Anthony guilty, his GiveSendGo had remained active, which sparked backlash online. There were also claims made that Anthony's parents – Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony – had used funds from the GiveSendGo to buy a house.

While these claims were proven to be untrue, Anthony's family did use the money from the fundraiser for more than his legal defense. Here's what they spent the money on.

How Karmelo Anthony's family used GiveSendGo money

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{{^usCountry}} In the now-suspended GiveSendGo, Anthony's family had detailed right off the start that the money was to be used for more than just legal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the now-suspended GiveSendGo, Anthony's family had detailed right off the start that the money was to be used for more than just legal expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fund was titled Help Karmelo Official Fund. It had noted that the fund was meant to address ‘urgent and necessary means that have emerged as a result of the situation’. These included ‘the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures,’ as per the now-defunct fundraiser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fund was titled Help Karmelo Official Fund. It had noted that the fund was meant to address ‘urgent and necessary means that have emerged as a result of the situation’. These included ‘the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures,’ as per the now-defunct fundraiser. {{/usCountry}}

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Thus, claims about them buying a new house were untrue. However, the family likely used funds to relocate since the house they were reported to be staying at had Anthony's kin as renters.

Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo: How much money raised

Anthony's GiveSendGo is now defunct and shows the message “This campaign is not active.” It had a goal of raising about $1.4 million. However, it managed to raise around $634,000, Fox News reported.

Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in jail for stabbing Metcalf when they met at the Frisco high school track meet in 2025. The fundraiser had been posted on April 15, last year, less than two weeks after the fatal stabbing.

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GiveSendGo said the following about the defunct fundraiser, in a statement on X: “The fundraiser was created to support pre-trial needs, and those funds were dispersed over the past year for lawful purposes, including legal defense and family relocation with that stated purpose now complete the fundraiser has been closed. Our policy is that a fundraiser stated purpose stays accurate so givers always know what they are supporting.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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