Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo draws backlash over donations after guilty verdict: 'Murderer's family being rewarded'

Karmelo Anthony's GiveSendGo is still active and funds are pouring in, even after the 19-year-old was found guilty of murder after stabbing Austin Metcalf. This has irked many and sparked a backlash online. Several people have argued that it is unfair that a convicted murderer still raises funds via the platform. Karmelo Anthony has been convicted of murder in the Austin Metcalf stabbing case. (X/@IAmyLeigh)

Notably, GoFundMe had earlier taken down fundraisers linked to Anthony, since he's been accused of a crime and it is against the platform's policies to allow fundraising for such individuals. However, on GiveSendGo, the last three donations are to the tune of $40, $10, and $100, and were made today itself.

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This fund was started by the Anthony family. “While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures,” the fundraiser page notes.

There were some unverifiable claims in 2025 that the Anthony family was drawing funds from this to buy a house, but there is no truth behind this.

However, the continued outpouring of money has caused many to react, and demand that the fundraiser now be shut down.

Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo donations spark anger One person remarked on X “Karmelo Anthony’s family IS STILL RAISING MONEY. And people are donating even now. @GiveSendGo this is now a fundraiser for a CONVICTED MURDERER. Take it down.”

Another added “No excuses for allowing funding for a convicted murderer,” and tagged platform founder Jacob Wells.

While Anthony's GiveSendGo had intended to raise $1,396,725, it has raised $626,625.01 at the time of writing. But, many don't want the fundraiser to be raising any more money.

“This is the Karmelo Anthony fundraiser on @GiveSendGo. RIGHT NOW, after the conviction, people are still donating. A murderer’s family is being rewarded,” yet another person noted.

An individual also threw shade at GiveSendGo and wrote “so @GiveSendGo allowed their platform to raise money for a murderer Karmelo Anthony. I thought they were a reputable Christian based organization.”