Karmelo Anthony sudden passion: How Austin Metcalf stabber can get reduced sentence after guilty verdict; law explained

Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in the Austin Metcalf stabbing case but due to ‘sudden passion’ he might get a reduced sentence.

Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder in Austin Metcalf's stabbing.(X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

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The incident in Frisco, Texas left people divided. While Metcalf's lawyers argued that Anthony had carried out a ‘sneak attack’ on Metcalf, Anthony's counsel maintained it was an act of self-defense. At the time the trial moved to the punishment phase, Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes told the jurors “Have mercy on my son.”

The state has reportedly agreed to allow the jurors to consider ‘sudden passion’ during Anthony's sentencing. This would allow for a reduced jail sentence.

What is ‘sudden passion’?

Texas Penal Code Sec. 19.02. states ‘sudden passion’ as ‘passion directly caused by and arising out of provocation by the individual killed or another acting with the person killed which passion arises at the time of the offense and is not solely the result of former provocation.’

How Karmelo Anthony's sentence can be reduced?

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{{^usCountry}} Under ‘sudden passion’, Anthony's sentence range is reduced. When convicted of murder, he was facing five to 99 years behind bars. Now, he faces two to 20 years in jail, which is the same as the sentence length for a manslaughter conviction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under ‘sudden passion’, Anthony's sentence range is reduced. When convicted of murder, he was facing five to 99 years behind bars. Now, he faces two to 20 years in jail, which is the same as the sentence length for a manslaughter conviction. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony's lawyers had argued that he had been overcome by a strong emotion like fear, anger, or shock and had acted before getting the time to calm down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony's lawyers had argued that he had been overcome by a strong emotion like fear, anger, or shock and had acted before getting the time to calm down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony had earlier been offered a plea deal, which he had rejected. Karmelo Anthony: Austin Metcalf stabbing - what happened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony had earlier been offered a plea deal, which he had rejected. Karmelo Anthony: Austin Metcalf stabbing - what happened {{/usCountry}}

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Anthony, 19, was convicted of stabbing the 17-year-old Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet. Many of the witnesses, who were also students, described the two getting into a heated argument when Metcalf asked Anthony to leave their team's tent on a rainy spring day, and Anthony refused.

Notably, the two did not go to the same school. Anthony went to Centennial High School, while Metcalf attended Memorial High School.

During the trial, Anthony's lawyer argued that Metcalf had not had any right to put his hands on the accused. “Texas law does not require that you wait until you get hit. In that split second of chaos, you must put yourself in his shoes,” the lawyer said.

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Prosecutors however painted the picture that Anthony had provoked Metcalf, and many witnesses also testified that the suspect was indeed the aggressor. The prosecutor stated “Mercy to the guilty, is cruelty to the innocent.”

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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