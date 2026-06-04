Karmelo Anthony trial: Protests erupt outside Texas courthouse, supporters chant ‘self-defense is not a crime’ | Watch

Protests have erupted outside the Texas courthouse where Karmelo Anthony’s trial is being held, videos on social media show. Supporters rallied Wednesday, June 3, wearing 'We Declare He Is Free' shirts.

Karmelo Anthony trial: Protests erupt outside Texas courthouse, supporters chant ‘self-defense is not a crime’(Collin County)

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As many as 12 jurors and six alternates have been chosen for the trial, according to CBS News. All qualified African American jurors were dismissed by the prosecution, who argued that the circumstances surrounding the crime were "race-neutral" and did not require a diverse panel of jurors.

Anthony has claimed that he stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death in self-defense. He appeared on a live camera feed, sitting with his attorneys at a table. He wore a dark suit and tie.

Read More | Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial

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{{^usCountry}} A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct at the trial. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding. Protests outside the courthouse {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct at the trial. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding. Protests outside the courthouse {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reporter Savanah Hernandez took to X to share a video of protesters raising slogans, wearing T-shirts in support of Anthony. “This morning I tried to interview Karmelo Anthony supporters and they immediately got aggressive. Their “security” then told me that he would be my “worst nightmare” if I didn’t leave. A look into some of the people here in support of Karmelo Anthony,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reporter Savanah Hernandez took to X to share a video of protesters raising slogans, wearing T-shirts in support of Anthony. “This morning I tried to interview Karmelo Anthony supporters and they immediately got aggressive. Their “security” then told me that he would be my “worst nightmare” if I didn’t leave. A look into some of the people here in support of Karmelo Anthony,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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One video shows Anthony’s supporters chanting “self-defense is not a crime.”

Frontlines TPUSA shared a video of the demonstrators, writing, “COLLIN COUNTY- Karmelo Anthony supporters are being extremely contentious with any media they don’t know. There seems to be approved media that they’re willing to speak with, the rest are being met with immediate aggression.”

The Austin Metcalf murder case

Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

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Read More | Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter accepts posthumous diploma at emotional graduation ceremony: Watch

The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.

If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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