Karmelo Anthony update: Ben Crump compares murder case to Caysen Allison verdict, says 'two Americas'

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump compared Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction and sentence to another Texas school stabbing case, arguing the outcomes reflect “two different standards of justice.”

Ben Crump has caused debate over the Karmelo Anthony case after comparing his 35-year sentence to the 10-year sentence handed to Texas teen Caysen Allison.(Collin County, x/AMetcal)

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Anthony, 19, was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcalf during a 2025 high school track meet.

Prosecutors argued that Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during a confrontation. His defense team maintained that he acted in self-defense, but the Texas jury rejected the defense.

The sentence sparked protests outside the Collin County courthouse. Anthony's supporters and family members claimed racial bias influenced the prosecution and jury selection process. Some supporters pointed to the absence of Black jurors on the final panel.

Read more: Karmelo Anthony case: Howard professor slammed for telling Austin Metcalf’s father ‘You failed your son’

Ben Crump's comparison of case to Caysen Allison case sparks debate

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{{^usCountry}} Crump shared his views in a social media post that quickly gained traction online. The attorney compared Anthony's case with that of Caysen Allison, a Texas teen convicted in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. at Belton High School. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crump shared his views in a social media post that quickly gained traction online. The attorney compared Anthony's case with that of Caysen Allison, a Texas teen convicted in the fatal stabbing of fellow student Jose "Joe" Luis Ramirez Jr. at Belton High School. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Two Texas cases. Two different outcomes. Two Americas," Crump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Two Texas cases. Two different outcomes. Two Americas," Crump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to court records, Allison stabbed Ramirez during a confrontation in a school bathroom in May 2022. Defense attorneys argued that Allison acted in self-defense after being confronted by Ramirez and several friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to court records, Allison stabbed Ramirez during a confrontation in a school bathroom in May 2022. Defense attorneys argued that Allison acted in self-defense after being confronted by Ramirez and several friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jurors declined to convict Allison of murder or manslaughter. Instead, they found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide. In June 2025, he received a 10-year prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jurors declined to convict Allison of murder or manslaughter. Instead, they found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide. In June 2025, he received a 10-year prison sentence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramirez's family, however, said that Allison's sentencing does not serve justice to the family and Joe Ramirez. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramirez's family, however, said that Allison's sentencing does not serve justice to the family and Joe Ramirez. {{/usCountry}}

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His aunt, Nikki Roberts said, “Joe was the most kind and caring and loving kid I've ever known... Our lives will never be the same... I don't think we're getting justice in this case.”

Read more: Did Cardi B donate to Karmelo Anthony? Rapper says ‘it really is a race thing’ after sentencing

Appeal planned as supporters allege bias

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The Anthony case continues to generate intense discussion online and across Texas. Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, and supporters criticized the verdict after the sentencing. Several attendees were heard chanting "racist" and "biased" outside the courthouse.

Rapper Cardi B also took to X to criticize the sentencing of Anthony. “Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!” Cardi wrote on X.

Cardi B has reposted additional posts in support of Anthony, including one saying he "deserves better" and another reading, “Almost 4 years ago Karmelo Anthony save someone life dont allow these trolls or mainstream media tell you otherwise. They are trying to do, character assassination against his image like the dominate society always do.”

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Meanwhile, Anthony has formally declared that he is prepared to file a notice of appeal, the New York Post has reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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