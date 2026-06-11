Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparks backlash as Austin Metcalf's heartbreaking last post surfaces

Karmelo Anthony's girlfriend, Valeria Perez, sparked massive backlash online after she reportedly started a support page for the Texas teen convicted of stabbing Austin Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of killing Austin Metcalf.(X/@libsoftiktok)

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Anthony, now 19, has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed and killed the 17-year-old Metcalf, following an altercation where the latter had asked the former to exit his school's tent. After the verdict, Anthony will now serve time at Wallace Pack Unit.

The case has left people divided, as many feel that Anthony was acting in self-defense, while Metcalf's supporters firmly believe that it was Anthony who launched the attack. Given that Anthony is a Black teen and Metcalf was white, racial angles have also been brought up by many following the case which unfolded in Frisco.

Also Read | Is Austin Metcalf’s dad friends with Karmelo Anthony case Judge? Here's the truth behind viral post

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{{^usCountry}} There was already a row over Anthony having a GiveSendGo account even after his conviction. A GoFundMe was initially set up linked to Anthony, but since the company's policy does not allow raising funds for anyone accused of a crime, it was taken down. False claims were also made that his parents used money from Anthony's fundraiser to buy a house. In fact, they did use money from his GiveSendGo for moving and living expenses, as per Fox News, but the same was clearly outlined on the fundraiser page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was already a row over Anthony having a GiveSendGo account even after his conviction. A GoFundMe was initially set up linked to Anthony, but since the company's policy does not allow raising funds for anyone accused of a crime, it was taken down. False claims were also made that his parents used money from Anthony's fundraiser to buy a house. In fact, they did use money from his GiveSendGo for moving and living expenses, as per Fox News, but the same was clearly outlined on the fundraiser page. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, a support page for Anthony has been perceived by many as a step too far. Thus, Perez has courted the wrath of those online. Valeria Perez support page for Karmelo Anthony sparks row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, a support page for Anthony has been perceived by many as a step too far. Thus, Perez has courted the wrath of those online. Valeria Perez support page for Karmelo Anthony sparks row {{/usCountry}}

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Perez allegedly began a support page titled ‘stand with Karmelo Anthony’. She also spoke out after his conviction.

“Hold your head high, my sweet boy. You’re not alone we’re fighting for you, always. I love you more than words,” she also reportedly said on TikTok.

Several people have taken umbrage to the overt show of support from Perez after Anthony was found guilty by a jury. “Celebrate a convicted killer? Unbelievable,” one wrote. Another person said “They just wanted money!...AND A LOT OF FOOLS OUT THERE GIVING!”.

Yet another person remarked “Some people have zero self-awareness; a fan page for a convicted murderer?”.

Austin Metcalf's last post surfaces

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Even as Perez's actions sparked a row, Austin Metcalf's last post on X surfaced. On May 31, 2025, he'd written “Faith that god got me and my work will pay off.”

A person sharing the post remarked “Austin Metcalf’s last tweet,” followed by the sign of a breaking heart. Many people remarked on the post sharing messages of condolences.

“Angles have their wings around him, we owe it to him to not let his work be lost in the darkness!”, one remarked. Another said “Just sucks… he would have been a successful young man who would have led a productive, role and responsibility driving life. Instead, a reckless, deranged coward destroyed everything”.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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