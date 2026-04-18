Kash Patel fires back at 'wild drinking' allegations with fiery lawsuit threat

A legal confrontation has erupted between FBI Director Kash Patel and The Atlantic reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick after a report was published that alleged Patel engaged in excessive drinking on Friday. Patel’s legal team is now threatening court action and has released a letter sent prior to publication disputing the claims.

Following a report from The Atlantic alleging excessive drinking by FBI Director Kash Patel, his legal team is threatening court action. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The letter, authored by Patel’s attorney Jesse Binnall and dated April 17, 2026, accuses the magazine of preparing to publish “categorically false and defamatory assertions” about the FBI chief. It further claims the publication was warned in advance but proceeded regardless.

“This is the letter we sent… BEFORE they published their hit piece,” Binnall wrote on X, adding, “They were on notice… They published anyway. See you in court.”

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Legal letter outlines sweeping denial of allegations

According to the letter, Binnall's firm warned The Atlantic that its draft article contained at least 19 claims, “most of which are false, unsourced, and facially defamatory.”

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{{^usCountry}} The document specifically refutes several allegations, including claims that Patel drank “to the point of apparent intoxication,” was difficult to reach during critical moments, and required security intervention after becoming unresponsive behind locked doors. It also disputes assertions that his conduct posed a threat to public safety or delayed key counterterrorism decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document specifically refutes several allegations, including claims that Patel drank “to the point of apparent intoxication,” was difficult to reach during critical moments, and required security intervention after becoming unresponsive behind locked doors. It also disputes assertions that his conduct posed a threat to public safety or delayed key counterterrorism decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The letter further states that officials from the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs had already dismissed the claims as “completely false at a nearly 100% clip.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter further states that officials from the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs had already dismissed the claims as “completely false at a nearly 100% clip.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Binnall’s communication also accuses the magazine of relying on vague, unattributed sources such as “people familiar with the matter,” arguing that such sourcing lacks credibility and fails to meet journalistic standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Binnall’s communication also accuses the magazine of relying on vague, unattributed sources such as “people familiar with the matter,” arguing that such sourcing lacks credibility and fails to meet journalistic standards. {{/usCountry}}

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What does the report allege?

The dispute follows a detailed report by The Atlantic written by Fitzpatrick, which cited multiple unnamed officials alleging Patel engaged in excessive drinking, erratic behavior and unexplained absences.

The Atlantic’s report, based on interviews with current and former officials, paints a starkly different picture. It lists serious allegations that Patel’s behaviour raised serious concerns within national security circles.

Among the claims are that his alleged drinking habits affected his availability for briefings and that his conduct could pose risks during emergencies. The report also suggests internal unease within the FBI and Department of Justice about leadership stability.

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The report alleges that Patel is “known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff. He is also known to drink to excess at the Poodle Room, in Las Vegas.”

Binnall's letter, however, labeled both these allegations as false and defamatory.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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