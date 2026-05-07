Kash Patel vs Sarah Fitzpatrick heats up over latest bourbon report; FBI agents concerned

Kash Patel has decided to focus on work, rather than addressing a new bombshell report about him. This comes as Sarah Fitzpatrick of The Atlantic reported on Wednesday that the FBI director routinely distributes personalized bottles of bourbon to staff members and civilians while traveling for official duties. FBI Director Kash Patel, right, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announce that former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted (AP)

The report added that Patel frequently carries customized bottles of Woodford Reserve engraved with the words ‘Kash Patel FBI Director’ alongside an FBI shield. The shield reportedly also features Patel’s preferred stylized spelling of his name: Ka$h.

Missing bourbon bottle One incident described in the report allegedly unfolded in March during a 'training seminar' involving the UFC at the FBI’s training academy in Quantico, Virginia. Patel reportedly brought an entire case of the customized bourbon bottles to the event.

According to the report, one of the bottles later disappeared, triggering what several sources described as an intense reaction from Patel.

“It turned into a shitshow,” retired FBI agent Kurt Siuzdak told the outlet.

Siuzdak, who now assists FBI employees with legal matters, said several agents contacted him after Patel allegedly threatened polygraph tests and possible prosecution over the missing bottle.

Bottles were distributed during travel The report stated that Patel often gives the engraved bourbon bottles to FBI personnel and civilians he encounters during official engagements. Eight current and former FBI and Justice Department employees reportedly confirmed the practice.

One of the bottles eventually surfaced in an online auction, according to The Atlantic, which purchased the item. The unidentified seller reportedly said the bottle had been gifted by Patel during an event in Las Vegas.

The outlet also reported that Patel transported the bottles aboard Justice Department aircraft during work-related trips.

Italy trip and Olympic appearance Patel was also reportedly carrying the personalized bottles during a trip to Milan, where he was photographed drinking beer with the United States men's national ice hockey team during the Winter Olympics.

According to the report, the appearance reportedly frustrated Donald Trump, who famously does not drink alcohol. One of Patel’s custom bourbon bottles was allegedly left behind in the Italian locker room after the visit.

FBI agents uncomfortable Meanwhile, MS NOW cited sources to report that FBI agents are uncomfortable with their new assignment - investigate a leaker and Sarah Fitzpatrick, who had earlier reported about Patel's drinking habits.

“They know they are not supposed to do this,” one source told the publication. “But if they don’t go forward, they could lose their jobs. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Kash Patel focuses on work The FBI director has not immediately reacted to Fitzpatrick's new report. He, instead, posted about agents rescuing a missing 14 year old girl from an alleged online predator.

“@FBIPittsburgh received a call this week from partners on a young girl who had gone missing from her home. Agents and analysts immediately acted, and through a Discord channel and iPad left at the girl’s residence, identified a suspect’s location and vehicle near @FBIPhiladelphia," he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

."Within minutes, our Philadelphia team deployed to the residence and executed a search warrant - locating and recovering the 14 year old who is now safe and reunited with family. The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene. Tremendous victory with our partners Whitehall PD and the best of the FBI - executing quickly to save a young girl’s life."