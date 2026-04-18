Kash Patel's GF shares concerning update amid drinking row; FBI chief makes a move

Kash Patel's longtime girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has shared a new update hours after the FBI Director denied claims made in a bombshell report about his conduct and a recent internal incident. The Atlantic on Friday reported that Patel was ‘paranoid’ about losing his job this month and briefly believed he had been removed from his post.

Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.(Instagram)

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As per the publication, the issue began when he encountered a login failure while attempting to access an internal FBI system. Sources familiar with the matter said Patel contacted aides and associates, telling them he thought he had been fired by the White House. Two individuals described his reaction as a ‘freak-out’, though the issue was later identified as a technical error and quickly resolved.

Read More: Donald Trump sparks health fears again amid new ‘leg brace’ speculation: ‘He’s losing his coordination’

‘Drinking problem’

The report also cited multiple current and former officials who claimed Kash Patel has expressed ongoing concerns that his position ‘is in jeopardy’. This comes as President Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard from high-profile posts.

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{{^usCountry}} Some of that anxiety, The Atlantic's sources alleged, is tied to his conduct within the bureau, describing him as ‘erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of that anxiety, The Atlantic's sources alleged, is tied to his conduct within the bureau, describing him as ‘erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the claims detailed in the report are allegations about Patel’s drinking habits, described by sources as a ‘recurring issue across the government’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the claims detailed in the report are allegations about Patel’s drinking habits, described by sources as a ‘recurring issue across the government’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials alleged he had been seen intoxicated at Washington, DC venues, sometimes in the presence of administration staff. They also claimed certain FBI meetings were rescheduled following late nights and that, in some instances, security personnel struggled to reach him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials alleged he had been seen intoxicated at Washington, DC venues, sometimes in the presence of administration staff. They also claimed certain FBI meetings were rescheduled following late nights and that, in some instances, security personnel struggled to reach him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Trump vs Joe Rogan reaches the White House; quips ‘I’d like some Ibogaine' after signing new order Kash Patel's girlfriend shares update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Trump vs Joe Rogan reaches the White House; quips ‘I’d like some Ibogaine' after signing new order Kash Patel's girlfriend shares update {{/usCountry}}

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In a reaction post, unrelated to the new report about Patel, Alexis Wilkins amplified the claim that Russian media is pushing propaganda against the US. The original post was referring to the viral video of Defense Secretary (Secretary of War) Pete Hegseth ‘quoting a fake bible verse’.

"We are in a propaganda war. The video of Pete Hegseth “quoting a fake bible verse" from Pulp Fiction is yet another example. The original post came from RUSSIAN media and was then amplified by a Turkish psy-op account until it was picked up by major U.S. outlets. It didn't include the additional context that Hegseth said he was 'badly paraphrasing Ezekiel'," a Glenn Beck wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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“Outside forces are using social media to build outrage amongst the American people. WAKE UP. The war isn’t just in the Middle East. It’s in your hand every time you open social media.”

Wilkins reshared the post.

Kash Patel reacts to ‘drinking problem’ report

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The report triggered a sharp response from Patel and his team, who are preparing legal action. FBI spokesperson Erica Knight dismissed the report as ‘fabricated’ and said, 'Lawsuit is being filed'.

Patel also responded publicly, writing on X, “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court. But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.”

His attorney, Jesse Binnall, sent a letter, stating that ‘most’ of the ‘substantive claims’ in the report were ‘false, unsourced, and facially defamatory’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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