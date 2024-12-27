Kate Middleton makes rare comment about her cancer battle, ‘The amount of…’

Kate Middleton addressed her gruelling battle with cancer in a rare statement on Christmas Day. The Princess of Wales stopped to speak with royal fans during a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham Wednesday morning. One of the people she spoke with was Rachel Anvil, who began her career in a cancer unit at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital. Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles as she walks to attend the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

Kate Middleton makes rare comment about cancer battle while meeting royal fans on Christmas Day

A visibly moved Kate, who fought an undisclosed form of cancer this year, expressed her gratitude to healthcare professionals for all their “hard work.” In the video shared by Anvil's mother on Instagram, the princess can be seen thanking the 24-year-old for her well-wishes.

“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Anvil said, to which Kate replied, “Thank you, honestly. The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary.”

ALSO READ: Vivek Ramaswamy steps in as Sriram Krishnan's controversial views on immigration spark debate

Kate went on to say that she thinks “cancer just really does resonate with so many families.” As the young woman noted that “having someone so influential actually share their story” was meaningful to many, the princess said, “People like you are doing all the hard work out there.”

ALSO READ: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary says Canadians are interested in Trump's offer to merge US, Canada: ‘They want to hear more’

“I'm hugely grateful,” she added. Anvil's mother then assured Kate, “We’re all behind you. Never forget that.” The Princess of Wales smiled while thanking the mother-daughter duo for their “kind” words.

Following her meeting with Kate, Anvil admitted to the New York Post that she felt “very lucky.” “It was a lovely high,” she said of her conversation with the princess. “I didn’t go expecting to have such a lovely opportunity,” she admitted while calling the Princess of Wales “humble” and “so brave.”