Kearney Nebraska tornado warning: Severe storm rolls through, Phelps, Harlan Counties on alert; scary videos emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Phelps, Kearney, and Harlan Counties in Nebraska on Tuesday until until 7:15pm CDT or 8:15pm ET.

A video showed a severe storm lashing Kearney in Nebraska, while a tornado warning remained in place. Image for representational purposes.(Pexel)

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A meteorologist for Channel8 ABC shared the news of the tornado warning. “A Tornado Warning has been issued for Phelps, Kearney, and Harlan Counties until 7:15 PM CDT on Tuesday, June 9. This storm is moving northeast at 50 mph and is capable of producing a tornado,” he wrote on Facebook. A map of the areas to be affected was shared as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared a photo of the storm and wrote “Current view of the tornado warned storm south of Kearney, NE”. You can see the image shared on X here. A video was shared as well, showing severe weather conditions. A ‘severe storm’ lashed Kearney as the tornado watch remained in effect, as per the local radio station which posted the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared a photo of the storm and wrote “Current view of the tornado warned storm south of Kearney, NE”. You can see the image shared on X here. A video was shared as well, showing severe weather conditions. A ‘severe storm’ lashed Kearney as the tornado watch remained in effect, as per the local radio station which posted the clip. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile the National Weather Service shared an update for a severe thunderstorm warning in the region. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Grand Island NE, Kearney NE and Minden NE until 8:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!,” the NWS noted.

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Another local meteorologist noted “Strong wind gusts in Kearney as that storm was approaching.” He shared clip where a tree could be seen shaking with the force of the wind. You can see the clip here.

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A person also shared a photo of the storm.

“Major sheets of rain and very high winds. Sirens going off. Updatw...Storm moved thru in about 5 minutes..reports of power lines and trees down in parts of Kearney. Fortunately just some smaller branches down in my yard, though i wonder about a branch or two from the neighbors tree. Sounded like it hit our roof pretty good but haven't checked yet,” they wrote.

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Another person shared photos of the apparent damage amid the severe storm in Kearney. Plenty of uprooted trees were seen in the pictures shared on X. You can see them here.

Kearney tornado warning: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the tornado warning in Kearney. “Tornado Sirens going off in Kearney-seek shelter immediately,” a local shared on Facebook. Another added “Tornado warning kearney”.

Meanwhile, a page dedicated to rescue animals noted that a dog had gone off from its foster home. The page noted that the people of Kearney were in the ‘middle of a tornado warning’ and added that sirens were going off.

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“SHE IS SCARED. WE ARE SCARED FOR HER,” the page further said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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