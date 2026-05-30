Kelly Curtis family: Who is husband Scott Morfee? All on parents and sister Jamie

Kelly Curtis, the daughter of Hollywood icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and the older sister of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 68.

Kelly Curtis was born into a family of Hollywood royalty. Her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, were among the biggest stars of their generation.(Jamie Lee Curtis Instagram )

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Kelly Curtis was born into a family of Hollywood royalty. Her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, were among the biggest stars of their generation. Some of the classic films that Tony Curtis starred in include “Some Like It Hot” and “The Defiant Ones.”

Janet Leigh, meanwhile, became the cinematic icon through Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”

On Saturday, May 30, Kelly passed away "at peace" at her California home, according to Jamie, 67, who made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post. Jamie wrote on her Instagram post, “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

She added that Kelly was “my first friend and lifelong confidant.”

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update: What happened to Jamie Lee Curtis' sister? First details Parents and famous siblings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Kelly Lee Curtis cause of death update: What happened to Jamie Lee Curtis' sister? First details Parents and famous siblings {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kelly was the eldest of the two daughters born to Curtis and Leigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kelly was the eldest of the two daughters born to Curtis and Leigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her younger sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, would go on to become one of Hollywood's most successful actresses, earning acclaim for films including Halloween, True Lies, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Knives Out. Jamie Lee Curtis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her younger sister, Jamie Lee Curtis, would go on to become one of Hollywood's most successful actresses, earning acclaim for films including Halloween, True Lies, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Knives Out. Jamie Lee Curtis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. {{/usCountry}}

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As compared to her academy award winner sister, Kelly pursued acting on a more modest scale.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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