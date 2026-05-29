Blake Wynn junks Erika Kirk boyfriend claims: ‘I feel bad for anyone…’

Rumors surrounding Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and social media personality Blake Wynn exploded online on Thursday after an X account named Project Constitution claimed the two were romantically involved. The speculation intensified after posts claimed Kirk had “moved on” and was seen with Wynn at a luxury Beverly Hills hotel. Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn addressed dating rumors following a viral post. Wynn refuted claims of being spotted together in Beverly Hills (Blake Wynn Instagram )

Blake Wynn directly addressed the rumors on X, writing, “Blake Wynn here…. I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk.”

Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in September of last year, leaving Erika bereaved. Since then, she has risen to the position of CEO at TPUSA, and her private life has been subject to public scrutiny.

Read more: Erika Kirk shuts down Blake Wynn 'boyfriend' rumors: 'Charlie's love will last a lifetime'

Blake Wynn denies allegations of dating Erika Kirk Project Constitution alleged that Erika Kirk had been spotted “getting handsy” with Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The viral post claimed that an unnamed “trusted eyewitness” had seen the pair together at the hotel’s Bar 1912 lounge.

However, Wynn later posted an Instagram Story mocking the allegations and disputing the timeline entirely. In the post, he joked that the supposed "trusted eyewitness must be Helen Keller" because he was allegedly in Las Vegas on the date mentioned and had “never even been to the BH Hotel.”

In the comment section of the original post from Project Constitution, Wynn wrote, “Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source, and I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.”

In another Instagram Story, Wynn addressed the “lie” and wrote, “This is an example of a much larger problem we need to address as a country. If blatant lies can spread within minutes to huge amounts of people, how is anyone supposed to differentiate truth from lie.”

The rumor about Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn Project Constitution shared a video of an interview with a “trusted eyewitness” and wrote, “Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.”

According to the X account, the "eyewitness" saw Erika on May 14th, at Bar 1912 “hugging and kissing” Wynn while he had “his hand on her ass.”

The witness further claimed, “Erika was also heavily intoxicated — this from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn’t drink.”

“The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus. Even more damning? A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time. They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening,” Project Constitution wrote in the post.

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“Every single word here is a lie.” Erika Kirk was swift to respond to the rumors and wrote, “Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

She continued providing an alibi for her absence from the aforementioned bar and wrote, “On May 14th, I was home in Arizona, celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”