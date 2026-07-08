Ken Paxton, a fervent MAGA supporter known for his efforts in hunting down alleged voter fraud, may have engaged himself in over such six misconducts, as per a new report.

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General and MAGA supporter, allegedly voted from an address he abandoned. (AP)

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The Texas Attorney General, 63, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the Senate seat in the state, reportedly voted in six elections over the last two years using an address where he no longer resides, as revealed in a report published on Tuesday by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, which accessed the relevant records.

Three election attorneys informed the news outlets that he may have violated the same laws that his office has publicly cautioned voters against.

The alleged crime is not trivial. In Texas, voting while ineligible constitutes a second-degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000, according to various reports. However, prosecutors seldom pursue these cases due to the difficulty in proving residency.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao makes shocking admission as Senator's health mystery deepens Ken Paxton launched voter fraud tip line {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao makes shocking admission as Senator's health mystery deepens Ken Paxton launched voter fraud tip line {{/usCountry}}

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If the allegations are accurate, the hypocrisy would be glaring, as Paxton’s own office established the regulations he seems to have violated. Just two weeks prior to this year's primaries, he launched a voter fraud tip line and issued guidance that stated, as reported by ProPublica, that "it is illegal to misrepresent your residence on election records." His guidance further emphasized: "You must register to vote using the address where you reside."

Ken Paxton's divorce drama, voter fraud allegations

The recent scandal is associated with the divorce proceedings that Paxton is finding difficult to overcome.

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His estranged spouse, State Sen. Angela Paxton, 62, stated in a divorce filing from 2025 that he vacated their residence in Collin County a year prior after she alleged infidelity on his part.

However, he still maintains that address on his voter registration, as reported. A source familiar with the couple informed the news outlets that he has not returned to that home, Daily Best reported.

Since February, Paxton has participated in two votes in Collin County—first during the March Republican primary, and subsequently in the May runoff, which resulted in his nomination as the GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Journalists have associated him with a $2.4 million, 5,000-square-foot residence located in a gated community in Denton County, which was purchased by a trust in mid-February, as reported by ProPublica. When a reporter left a letter at the property, an envelope addressed to "Warren Paxton"—his birth name—was seen in the mailbox. Additionally, a podcast appearance in June featured Paxton positioned in front of a fireplace that corresponded with the home’s real estate listing.

Here's what layers say

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David Becker, a former voting rights attorney at the Justice Department, informed ProPublica that the circumstances are particularly troubling considering Paxton's professional role. "Certainly, the chief law enforcement officer of the state of Texas, someone who has made claims about election integrity... should be charged with knowing the laws of residencies," Becker stated.

Attorney Clark Birdsall, who previously defended a client that Paxton prosecuted for illegal voting, was more direct, expressing to the news outlets that it is "especially egregious" that someone like Ken Paxton seems to be disregarding the law.

Paxton's living situation has already attracted significant attention. Paxton's housing situation has generated considerable intrigue. According to the Daily Beast, the candidate was seen enjoying the Fourth of July weekend in Europe with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58—touring near the London Eye.

Democratic Senate rival attacks Paxton as his campaign blasts ‘baseless, lie-filled tabloid story’

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His Democratic Senate rival, Rep. James Talarico, 37, leveraged this situation for his political advantage. Talarico's campaign stated, "Americans celebrated 250 years of independence from Britain this weekend." They added, "Ken Paxton spent it with the British."

In response, Paxton's campaign did not address the inquiries from news organizations. Spokesperson Madison Cercy labeled the report as a "baseless, lie-filled tabloid story" and asserted that the Attorney General has "a long history of defending Texas elections." When asked twice to specify what inaccuracies were present, the campaign chose to remain silent.