KFC reintroduces fan favorite menu item after 5 years hiatus, launches new dessert ahead of Mother's Day

KFC has brought back its old favourite menu item ahead of Mother's Day. It reintroduced chicken and waffles after keeping them away from its menu for five years. KFC is also launching a new dessert called Strawberry & CreÁme Pie Poppers, which include a pie shell with a strawberry and cream filling.

On Monday, it included A Liege-style waffle, KFC fried chicken, and Mrs. Butterworth syrup in the combo, costing $7. However, the price of the combo depends on location.

“KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year, the restaurant told McClatchy News, stressing that Mother's Day is one of the biggest day to sell its products.

Die-hard fans of KFC's chicken and waffles were disappointed when the items were pulled down from the menu for more than five years ago. While it's unknown if that move had any bearing on the restaurant's decision, some who were pining for more KFC chicken and waffles launched a petition to bring it back.

“We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup—it’s bold, it’s delicious, and it’s back on our menu just in time for Mother’s Day!” US KFC President Catherine Tan-Gillespie stated in a press release.

However, KFC will only be reintroducing their favorite meal for a limited period of time. The item will be available for a limited time and only while supplies last, a KFC representative told McClatchy News.

KFC bringing back Strawberry & Créme Pie Poppers

Meanwhile, its competitor McDonald's is reportedly planning to make its new "McCrispy Strips"—chicken fingers—a permanent menu item at participating chains starting on May 5.

The chicken strips have become McDonald's first new regular menu item in four years.

According to a press release issued on April 24, the fingers will be served with a creamy chili sauce for dipping.