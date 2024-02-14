Killer was among Indian-American family of 4 found dead in California home, San Mateo police reveals

The San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) investigating the death of a four-member Malayali family in their home in California has revealed that “killer was among the deceased”, adding that nobody else was inside the house, KRON4 reported. Anand and his family.(Facebook)

A family of four from Kerala, India, was found dead inside their home in San Mateo on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The family was residing in their house on Alameda de las Pulgas for a few years, according to neighbours who spoke with KRON4. The little boys were adorable, said devastated neighbours, claiming they never saw anything odd with the family.

Also Read: Who is Vivek Saini? Indian student who was brutally struck 50 times with hammer in American state Georgia

Police investigation continues

According to the police, two of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two is yet to be determined.

In a statement released on Facebook, SMPD wrote, “Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom.”

“Based on the information we have at this time … we are confident the person responsible was located within the home. This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive," the statement added.

SMPD Police found no evidence of gas leakage

The relatives of the family initially suspected that the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from the air conditioner or the heater, as the family had complained of headaches and nausea in the past. However, the police found no evidence of gas leakage or malfunctioning appliances in the house.

At approximately 9 am in the morning on Monday, a 911 call was placed by a concerned party for the safety of the family. There were no indications of forced entry found in the perimeter that the police examined surrounding the house. When officers broke into the residence through an unlocked window, they witnessed the terrible scene.

Also Read: 4 Indian-American children go missing in Wisconsin, authorities issue ‘Amber Alert’

Indian Consulate in touch with family of Anand and Alice

Anand and Alice were both IT professionals who had been living in the US for the last nine years. Anand was a software engineer, and Alice was a senior analyst. They had moved to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been in touch with the family members in India and is providing them with consular assistance. The consulate has also expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and the Indian American community.