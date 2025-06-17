Kim Woodburn dies at 83: What was the cause of death of How Clean Is Your House star?

Kim Woodburn, a reality TV personality and star of How Clean Your House, passed away at the age of 83, according to her manager. Kim Woodburn dies at the age of 83(X@danwootton)

Woodburn's most well-known appearance was with Aggie MacKenzie on the cleaning show on Channel 4. She was on Celebrity Big Brother as well.

Kim Woodburn dies of short illness, husband issues statement

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness,” her manager confirmed to BBC News.

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.”

Highlighting the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career, he added, “We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

Meanwhile, Woodburn's husband posted a statement on her official Instagram account: “My wonderful, beautiful Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love,” accompanied by numerous photos of Woodburn over the years."

A look at Kim Woodburn's career

Woodburn was well-known for her candid opinions and frequently contributed to Loose Women and This Morning.

After competing on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Woodburn gained widespread cultural recognition and became the subject of multiple memes.

She and Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan notoriously clashed during their time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Following her tearful exit from the show, Woodburn later filed over 3,000 complaints against a 2018 episode of Loose Women with media authority Ofcom.

Woodburn got her big break on Channel 4's show How Clean Is Your House. The producers paired her with Aggie MacKenzie, and the show, which ran from 2003 until 2009, became a hit.

Kim Woodburn dies at 83: Tributes pour in

Producer Lee Smithurst, who oversaw the Eurovision 2023 program in Liverpool, shared a picture of Woodburn interacting with school kids on X.

"Sad to hear about Kim Woodburn," Smithurst wrote. "I only worked with her once in 2018 and she was everything you would want her to be. After finishing filming she noticed the venue was next to a school and said 'I'm a big hit with the primary kids, dear. Has anyone got a pen?' - she was right."