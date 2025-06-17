Who was Gilbert? Minnesota lawmaker's beloved golden retriever euthanized after tragic shooting, here's why

Melissa Hortman, a senator from Minnesota, was assassinated by a suspected assassin who also severely wounded her cherished golden dog, forcing his euthanasia. Gilbert was adopted by the Hortmans in 2021.(Melissa Hortman@X)

The Minnesota shooter identified as Vance Boelter killed the Democrat and her husband Mark. He also shot Gilbert, who was adopted by the Hortmans in 2021.

State Representative Erin Koegel disclosed that the couple's kids put him down when they discovered “Gilbert wasn't going to survive.”

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin also condemned Gilbert's demise, adding that Boelter's “cruelty knows no bounds,” as per Daily Mail.

Boelter, 57, who is accused of posing as a police officer, is also suspected of shooting and injuring state Senator John Hoffman and his spouse, Yvette, at their residence.

The congressman met Gilbert while working as a foster home trainer for the neighborhood shelter Helping Paws.

Melissa Hortman and Mark trained Gilbert

She and Mark, 58, began training Gilbert following the successful training of another dog, Minnie, to become a service animal.

Koegel clarified that Gilbert 'flunked out of school' and he instead joined the Hortman family.

Boelter's motivation for shooting Gilbert is still unclear, however the dog was fatally wounded when his master was killed.

After learning about Gilbert's death from Koegel, Martin slammed Boelter over the “unspeakable” act of violence.

“Vance Boelter shot the dog while assassinating Melissa and Mark. The cruelty knows no bounds. My heart aches,” Martin wrote on social media.

What charges have been filed against Boelter?

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County was released from seal on Sunday, charging Boelter with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Three of those offenses carry maximum 40-year prison sentences. According to jail records, his court date is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. local time.

In the early hours of June 14, Boelter visited the residences of two more congressmen with the intention of killing them, as per Acting US Attorney Joseph Thompson, who also declared six new federal charges against him for assassination stalking, and shooting offenses.

If found guilty of federal murder or terrorism charges, Boelter might be put to death. In 1911, Minnesota eliminated the death penalty for state charges.