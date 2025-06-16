Who are named in Vance Boelter manifesto? Shocking list mentions Amy Klobuchar, Kelly Morrison and more

The manifesto of alleged Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter reportedly contained names of several people he may have wanted to target. After being arrested near his Green Isle home, Boelter is now facing murder charges. He is accused of killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home. Who are named in Vance Boelter manifesto? (Vance Boelter/Facebook)

Whose names were there in Vance Boelter’s manifesto?

Boelter’s chilling manifesto named several notable individuals, from Sen. Amy Klobuchar to Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. North Star State pols such as Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Kelly Morrison were mentioned too, authorities said. Also named in the document were members of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and an unknown number of abortion providers in the state.

Officials believe that anyone named in Boelter’s list could have been a target.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, June 15, host Kristen Welker asked Klobuchar if she was on the list. Klobuchar replied, “I just know that they have added security without my request. So I think they’re concerned about everyone.”

Meanwhile, Smith said in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Manu Raju that the fact that she was in the list was “deeply concerning.” She thanked local police for the stepped-up security presence they extended.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told the outlet that he too was mentioned in Boelter’s list. The list named at least 70 people, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and various members of the state’s congressional delegation. However, it is unclear if Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were in the list.

Investigators said that they believe Boelter acted alone in the crime. “We will be exploring if there are any broader networks. We have not uncovered any of that at this time,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Superintendent Drew Evans said at a Sunday news conference, according to CNN, adding that authorities will continue to “fully explore” whether there were any others involved in the deadly attacks.