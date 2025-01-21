Menu Explore
King Charles sends personal message to Donald Trump as he is sworn in as US president

BySumanti Sen
Jan 21, 2025 01:59 PM IST

King Charles' message reportedly reflected on the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

King Charles reportedly sent a personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump for his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. The King’s message reflected on the enduring relationship between the US and the United Kingdom, Town & Country Magazine reported.

King Charles sends personal message to Donald Trump as he is sworn in as US president (Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS, Getty Images via AFP)
King Charles sends personal message to Donald Trump as he is sworn in as US president (Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS, Getty Images via AFP)

Charles and Trump previously met during the president’s state visit to the UK back in 2019. Then-Prince Charles hosted the Trumps for tea at Clarence House and joined them on various events.

The Trumps’ relationship with the royal family

Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, wrote in her memoir titled Melania that they are pen pals with Charles. “Our friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day,” she wrote.

Trump, too, described Charles as a "really wonderful guy" in the past, and also spoke of having "automatic chemistry" with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Trump recently met Charles’ son, Prince William, in Paris following the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. “I had a great talk with the Prince,” Trump reportedly said after their 40-minute meeting. “I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.”

Meanwhile, Prince Edward attended the state funeral of former president Jimmy Carter on behalf of the King. However, Edward and Trump appeared not to interact at the event.

Trump’s inauguration day started with a church service at St. Johns Episcopal Church, which is located just a block from the White House. He was joined by Melania and their son Barron, as well as JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also in attendance with their children, as were Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa and their children. Tiffany Trump also attended the event with her husband Michael Boulos.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
