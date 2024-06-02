 King Charles teams up with David Beckham, shares mutual love for beekeeping - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

King Charles teams up with David Beckham, shares mutual love for beekeeping

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 02, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Following their meeting at the King's Gloucestershire retreat, Beckham said in a statement, “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation”

King Charles has teamed up with David Beckham for The King's Foundation, an educational charity founded in 1986. It was announced on June 1 that the former footballer had been appointed as an ambassador to “help raise awareness of the charity's work.” The British monarch, 75, met Beckham privately at Highgrove House. However, their meeting was not entirely about business as the duo exchanged “beekeeping tips.”

King Charles has appointed David Beckham as an ambassador for The King's Foundation(David Beckham/ Instagram)
King Charles has appointed David Beckham as an ambassador for The King's Foundation(David Beckham/ Instagram)

David Beckham becomes ambassador for The King's Foundation

Following their meeting at the King's Gloucestershire retreat, Beckham said in a statement, “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The co-owner of Inter Miami CF continued, “Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work,” adding, “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!” per People.

Beckham also took to social media to share the “exciting” news with his fans alongside a carousel of photos from his meeting with King Chares. “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens…," he wrote on Instagram, where he boasts a following of nearly 88 million.

“As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!” Beckham added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / King Charles teams up with David Beckham, shares mutual love for beekeeping
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On