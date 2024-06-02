King Charles teams up with David Beckham, shares mutual love for beekeeping

King Charles has teamed up with David Beckham for The King's Foundation, an educational charity founded in 1986. It was announced on June 1 that the former footballer had been appointed as an ambassador to “help raise awareness of the charity's work.” The British monarch, 75, met Beckham privately at Highgrove House. However, their meeting was not entirely about business as the duo exchanged “beekeeping tips.” King Charles has appointed David Beckham as an ambassador for The King's Foundation(David Beckham/ Instagram)

David Beckham becomes ambassador for The King's Foundation

Following their meeting at the King's Gloucestershire retreat, Beckham said in a statement, “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

The co-owner of Inter Miami CF continued, “Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work,” adding, “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!” per People.

Beckham also took to social media to share the “exciting” news with his fans alongside a carousel of photos from his meeting with King Chares. “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation. It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens…," he wrote on Instagram, where he boasts a following of nearly 88 million.

“As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips!” Beckham added.