Kinlee Hoyle: 5 things on Butler cop as sheriff junks reports of Thomas Crooks emails before Trump assassination attempt

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones slammed reports alleging that Deputy Kinlee Hoyle emailed Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man shot and killed after allegedly trying to assassinate Donald Trump when he was on his presidential campaign. Reports claimed Kinlee Hoyle, a Butler County Deputy, had emailed Thomas Matthew Crooks before his assassination attempt on Donald Trump. (X/@IAmyLeigh)

"Earlier today, a completely false "news" story was circulated online that named Butler County Deputy Kinlee Hoyle of Ohio in connection with the tragic attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler County, Pennsylvania. Irresponsible reporting like this is unacceptable and places officers at risk. We should expect and demand better from our news media," he wrote on X. The sheriff tagged David J Harris Jr, who has a segment on NewsMax.

Harris Jr, who has often expressed pro-Trump sentiments, had written on the Elon Musk-owned platform that Hoyle had had prior communication with Crooks.

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“Newly released FBI records obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that Deputy Kinlee Hoyle had two email exchanges with Thomas Matthew Crooks prior to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. The emails’ content remains heavily redacted, but the deputy confirmed the communications in post-incident interviews. This adds another layer of questions about pre-rally interactions between law enforcement and the shooter,” he had said.

Initially, it was Joe Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, a conservative news site, that reported on emails sent from the Butler Sheriff's Office to Thomas Crooks, prior to the assassination attempt on Trump. As per the report, a FBI electronic communication helped show that Butler County Sheriff’s Office exchanged two emails with Thomas Matthew Crooks prior to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt.

However, the report did not mention Hoyle. Amid the row over Hoyle and questions about what unfurled in Pennsylvania, here's all you need to know about the Butler County Deputy.