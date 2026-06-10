Knoxville marina fire: What happened at Cheers at Choto? Cause, damage and latest details

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Cheers at Choto Marina, a popular waterfront restaurant and marina destination in Knoxville, Tennessee, damaging part of the property and prompting an emergency response from firefighters.

The full extent of the damage has not yet been disclosed.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to WVLT, Rural Metro Fire crews were called to the scene at around 7 am local time after reports of a blaze at the marina in far west Knox County.

What happened at Cheers at Choto Marina?

Authorities said the fire damaged the building at Cheers at Choto Marina, though firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby fuel pumps and boat slips.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Knox News reported that Rural Metro Fire asked the public to avoid the area while crews worked to contain the blaze. Videos and photos shared online by witnesses showed heavy smoke and flames rising from the waterfront property early Tuesday morning.

Also Read: Milwaukee fire: Scary videos of 5 alarm blaze near Hampton surface as firefighters respond

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{{^usCountry}} The full extent of the damage has not yet been disclosed. Was anyone injured in the Knoxville marina fire? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The full extent of the damage has not yet been disclosed. Was anyone injured in the Knoxville marina fire? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to WVLT, no injuries to employees, visitors or emergency personnel were reported following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WVLT, no injuries to employees, visitors or emergency personnel were reported following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Firefighters managed to protect critical marina infrastructure, including the gas pumps and docking areas, despite visible damage to the main building structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters managed to protect critical marina infrastructure, including the gas pumps and docking areas, despite visible damage to the main building structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not said whether nearby businesses or marina operations were affected. What caused the fire? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not said whether nearby businesses or marina operations were affected. What caused the fire? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of Tuesday afternoon, officials had not determined the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Tuesday afternoon, officials had not determined the cause of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An investigation is ongoing, and fire authorities are expected to inspect the scene further to determine how the blaze started. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An investigation is ongoing, and fire authorities are expected to inspect the scene further to determine how the blaze started. {{/usCountry}}

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No estimate of financial losses or repair timelines has been released so far.

Cheers at Choto Marina is a well-known waterfront destination in Knox County that attracts both locals and boaters, especially during the summer months. The marina includes dining facilities, dock access and fueling stations along Fort Loudoun Lake, making it a popular gathering spot in the Knoxville area.

Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the investigation continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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