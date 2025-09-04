Knoxville tornado: Urgent warning issued amid severe weather. List of counties affected

Severe weather swept through East Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, which prompted both a tornado and a severe thunderstorm warning across multiple counties. Parts of Knox, Anderson, and Roane counties are placed under a tornado warning until 1:30 pm EDT, as reported by WBIR, with a severe thunderstorm warning extended to 2 pm EDT. Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings affect Knox, Anderson, and Roane counties in East Tennessee.(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, Greene County has remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 pm EDT. Washington and Unicoi face the same threat until 1:30 pm EDT.

The wind gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter. The storm could also trigger localized flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Knoxville, Farragut, Solway, Karns and Powell until 2:45 pm. In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 2:45 pm in parts of Knoxville, Seymour and Neubert. East Tennessee has a "marginal risk for severe weather, as reported by The Knoxville News Sentinel.

According to the forecast discussion, the weather is driven by a cold front moving through, and more rain can be expected on September 6 as a second cold front is expected to pass through. Meanwhile, September 5 will be dry between the two days.

As the severe weather swept through Knoxville on September 4, a tornado warning was also in effect for Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Coalfield until 1:30 pm, as per NWS.

Precautionary measures

People who are residing in the areas where the tornado warnings are issued are advised to seek the lowest, central area of their house, which is away from the windows. According to the National Weather Service, residents should also be prepared for power outages and should immediately look for shelter in case of a possible tornado.

People should also prepare for large hail and damaging winds. Anyone outside should immediately move to take shelter inside a strong building.