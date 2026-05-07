Kodak Black arrest: MDMA trafficking charges against ‘No Flockin’ rapper in Florida explained

Rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Wednesday (May 6) for allegedly trafficking drugs. He has been booked into Orange County, Florida, and jail records show that he has been charged with trafficking MDMA, a common party drug.

Kodak Black's mugshot (L) and Kodal Black performing.(Orange County Jail and Kodak Black on Instagram)

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This is the third time the rapper has been arrested on drug charges in the last three years. Back in 2023, Kodak Black landed in jail in Broward County, Florida, for allegedly possessing cocaine, tampering with evidence and vehicle-related charges.

Earlier, in 2022, he was arrested after police found 31 oxycodone tablets and $74,960 from his vehicle after it was pulled over for a traffic stop. The arrest records from 2022 showed that he faced additional charges for driving with an expired driving license.

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Now that Kodak Black is back in jail, with an all-new mugshot doing the rounds on social media, there is a massive interest in the charges against him. In this article, we will take a look at just that.

What Are The Charges Against Kodak Black

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{{^usCountry}} According to arrest records from Orange County Sheriff's Office, Kodak Black, listed under his legal name Bill Kapri, was booked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on May 6 on charges of trafficking MDMA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to arrest records from Orange County Sheriff's Office, Kodak Black, listed under his legal name Bill Kapri, was booked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on May 6 on charges of trafficking MDMA. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The charge listed in the booking document is “Trafficking in MDMA,” specifically involving an amount between 10 grams and 200 grams. The case status is marked as “presentenced.” The case was filed at a Florida circuit court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charge listed in the booking document is “Trafficking in MDMA,” specifically involving an amount between 10 grams and 200 grams. The case status is marked as “presentenced.” The case was filed at a Florida circuit court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} XXL Magazine cited Kodak Black's manager Bradford Cohen to report that the rapper turned himself in in relation to a 2025 incident where police found Kodak Black's fingerprints on a bottle of prescription cough syrup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} XXL Magazine cited Kodak Black's manager Bradford Cohen to report that the rapper turned himself in in relation to a 2025 incident where police found Kodak Black's fingerprints on a bottle of prescription cough syrup. {{/usCountry}}

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Cohen, however, denied the allegations. "We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed," he said, adding that his fingerprints were "not on any of the items."

Based out of Pompano Beach, Kodak Black rose to fame in the mid-2010s with hits like “No Flockin,” “Tunnel Vision,” and “ZEZE.” He is considered a major figure in Southern hip-hop. He has nearly 2 million followers on social media, despite his skirmishes with the law from time to time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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