Kristi Noem divorce bombshell: Mother reveals the ‘final blow’ ending 34-yr marriage with Bryon Noem

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has started divorce proceedings against her husband, Bryon Noem, according to comments made by her mother, Corinne Arnold, in an interview with the Daily Mail. Arnold said the couple had been facing difficulties for months and that Bryon had already moved out of their home in Castlewood, South Dakota. The development comes months after the Daily Mail published reports about Bryon’s online activities, which drew widespread attention. Arnold said the situation ultimately led to the end of the couple’s 34-year marriage.

Kristi Noem confirms divorce decision during family gathering

Kristi Noem divorce bombshell: Mother reveals Bryon Noem's ‘final blow’ after 34 years (Credit: Kristi Neom/Fcaebook)

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Speaking to the Daily Mail, Corinne Arnold said she recently saw Kristi and Bryon together at a family birthday celebration attended by children and grandchildren. According to Arnold, the gathering took place weeks after reports about Bryon’s online activity became public.

Arnold said Bryon appeared friendly and spent time with family members during the event. However, she decided to ask her daughter directly about the future of the marriage.

Recalling the conversation, Arnold said she asked whether the couple planned to reconcile. She said Kristi’s response was clear and direct. According to Arnold, Kristi told her they would be getting divorced and had already taken legal steps in that direction.

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{{^usCountry}} Arnold said the decision was painful for the family but added that she understood why it was made. She described her daughter as someone who does not make major decisions quickly and said the process had taken time. Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992 and share three adult children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arnold said the decision was painful for the family but added that she understood why it was made. She described her daughter as someone who does not make major decisions quickly and said the process had taken time. Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992 and share three adult children. {{/usCountry}}

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Bryon Noem allegations brought fresh scrutiny to marriage

The Daily Mail previously reported that Bryon Noem had participated in online communities involving gender-related role-play and had exchanged messages and images with several women online. The publication also reported that experts it consulted believed such activity could potentially create security concerns because Kristi Noem held high-profile government positions.

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At the same time, Kristi Noem was dealing with major political changes. In March, she left her role as Homeland Security Secretary after being removed by President Donald Trump and later took charge of the Shield of the Americas initiative within the State Department.

The Daily Mail reported that Kristi was shocked by the allegations involving her husband and asked for privacy after the story became public.

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Arnold also addressed separate allegations linking her daughter to former political adviser Corey Lewandowski. She strongly denied those claims and told the Daily Mail she did not believe the accusations were true. The Daily Mail said it contacted both Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem for comment. As of its report, neither had publicly responded.