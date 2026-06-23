In a new podcast episode, dominatrix Shy Sotomayor revealed the moment Kristi Noem almost caught her husband Bryon Noem on a phone call with her. Sotomayor has opened up about her “nine-year online relationship” with Bryon on an episode of ‘UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton’. Bryon Noem update: Dominatrix describes scary moment Kristi Noem nearly caught her husband on phone with her (sdbryonnoem/Instagram)

The interview contains “new details, audio recordings” and reveals how Bryon “privately asked to be called Crystal, expressed a desire to transition, and talked about wanting breast implants, hormone therapy, and feminization surgeries,” Uncloseted Media told HindustanTimes.com in an email.

Kristi Noem almost caught husband Bryon and Shy Sotomayor on the phone On the new episode, which will drop Tuesday, June 23, at 6:00 am ET, Sotomayor revealed the horrifying moment Kristi nearly caught her husband on the phone with her.

Sotomayor said that she was on the phone with Bryon when she heard a woman's voice interrupt, saying, “Who are you talking to?”

Sotomayor said she was terrified as she lived 30 minutes from an ICE detention center in Colorado, and had a Hispanic last name. She is pansexual, has trans friends, and has gender-fluid siblings.

Also Read | Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'

“If she has any inkling of who I am, what I look like, let alone my name or number, she can find me,' Sotomayor said of Kristi. “She's the head of ICE.”

Sotomayor went on to claim that Bryon used his business phone and business accounts to contact her, and even paid her through PayPal under his real name.

In the same episode, Sotomayor also talked about Bryon expressing his wish to get “breast implants, fem face surgery, hair implants, hormone therapy, and makeup and styling lessons,” Uncloseted Media said.

Bryon made headlines in April after reports claimed he cross-dressed and sported fake breasts in private messages to several women. A Daily Mail report alleged that Bryon, an insurance mogul and father of three, frequently communicated with fetish models online. He allegedly shared compromising photos and selfies with strangers while Kristi was serving in office. The outlet obtained “hundreds” of messages purportedly sent between the former Secretary of Homeland Security’s husband and three women involved in the so-called “bimbofication” fetish scene.

Also Read | Bryon Noem update: Kristi Noem's husband wanted to be called ‘Crystal,’ told dominatrix ‘I will be your trans girl’

Kristi previously addressed her husband’s scandalous photos in a statement to the New York Post, saying she is “devastated.” “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” she said.

On March 5, Kristi was ousted from her role at DHS after a pair of congressional hearings. During one of these disastrous hearings, she fumbled a question about whether she was having an affair with married top aide Corey Lewandowski.