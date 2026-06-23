Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor has opened up about her “nine-year online relationship” with Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, in a new podcast episode of ‘UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton’. The interview contains “new details, audio recordings” and reveals how Bryon “privately asked to be called Crystal, expressed a desire to transition, and talked about wanting breast implants, hormone therapy, and feminization surgeries,” Uncloseted Media told HindustanTimes.com in an email. Bryon Noem update: Kristi Noem's husband wanted to be called ‘Crystal,’ told dominatrix ‘I will be your trans girl’ (sdbryonnoem/Instagram)

The new episode will be dropping Tuesday, June 23, at 6:00 am ET.

Bryon Noem wanted to be called Crystal Uncloseted Media reviewed verified texts and audio recordings in which Bryon repeatedly asked to go by the name Crystal, and used she/her pronouns. At one point, he even told Sotomayor, “I will be your trans girl.”

Sotomayor asked Bryon, “Do you want to be a woman?” and he replied, “I think I do.”

In the new episode, Sotomayor talks about Bryon expressing his wish to get “breast implants, fem face surgery, hair implants, hormone therapy, and makeup and styling lessons,” Uncloseted Media said.

Sotomayor described it as something that “felt like he wanted to be a woman in broad daylight.”

Read More | Bryon Noem's alleged secret double life sparks buzz online: 'This explains Kristi Noem's relationship with Lewandowski'

Sotomayor, who is pansexual, has trans friends, and has gender-fluid siblings, decided that she could not stay silent any longer.

“He's in my DMs saying I want to be trans, bimbo, I want to get hair implants, breast implants, I want to do all of this transitioning,” Sotomayor said. “And then he goes on interviews and says my wife is God's gift to me and she's right in everything she does.”

Bryon made headlines in April after reports claimed he cross-dressed and sported fake breasts in private messages to several women. A Daily Mail report alleged that Bryon, an insurance mogul and father of three, frequently communicated with fetish models online. He allegedly shared compromising photos and selfies with strangers while Kristi was serving in office.

The outlet obtained “hundreds” of messages purportedly sent between the former Secretary of Homeland Security’s husband and three women involved in the so-called “bimbofication” fetish scene. The community involves people injecting their busts with large amounts of saline to get a “Barbie-doll”-like appearance.