Kristi Noem knew about Bryon's crossdressing: Laura Loomer makes shock claim about ex-DHS chief and Corey Lewandowski
Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem's husband, is secretly a cross-dresser, as per a report, which has left the former DHS chief ‘devastated’.
Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem's husband, is secretly a cross-dresser, as per a Daily Mail report. The news about Bryon's cross-dressing has reportedly left the former DHS chief ‘devastated’, a spokesperson communicated.
However, far-right commentator and Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer, has claimed that Bryon's crossdressing was an open secret. Taking to X, Loomer spoke about Bryon's cross-dressing tendencies and also alluded to Noem having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, who worked under her at the DHS.
Notably, both Noem and Lewandowski have denied allegations of an affair. Here's all that Laura Loomer said.
What Laura Loomer said about Noems, Corey Lewandowski
Loomer started off quoting part of Noem's spokesperson's statement after the report on Bryon.
“Kristi Noem said her family is blindsided by revelations her husband is a cross dresser and gay,” she wrote on X before adding that the above statement was not true. “She knew all about her husband,” Loomer claimed. She added that Noem did not live with her husband as a result, and instead stayed with Lewandowski in the DC area.
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“That’s why her husband never divorced her. It was their arrangement. Literally everyone in the admin has known this forever,” Loomer added. She continued “I’m shocked it didn’t come out earlier. They can divorce and move on and live their lives without keeping secrets. I feel bad for Corey’s wife. She is the widow of a firefighter who was killed on 9/11.”
Indeed, Alison Lewandowski, Corey's wife, was first married to Brian Kinney, a Massachusetts native who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Kinney was reportedly one of Lewandowski's best friends and after his death, Alison and Lewandowski connected – following their past high school and college dating history.
Following the report on Bryon, several users flocked to both his and Kristi's Instagram profiles to comment on their photos. The recent surfacing of information has also worried experts that Bryon's personal inclinations might have opened up Noem to blackmail when she was DHS chief.
When President Donald Trump was asked about the report on Bryon, his reaction was one of surprise. The president was told that the Noems had not denied the report. At this point, Trump said “Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad.” He added “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it,” while speaking to the Daily Mail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More