Kristi Noem knew about Bryon's crossdressing: Laura Loomer makes shock claim about ex-DHS chief and Corey Lewandowski

Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem's husband, is secretly a cross-dresser, as per a Daily Mail report. The news about Bryon's cross-dressing has reportedly left the former DHS chief ‘devastated’, a spokesperson communicated. Laura Loomer dropped bombshell claims amid reports of Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon crossdressing. (X/@GeneralMCNews)

However, far-right commentator and Donald Trump loyalist, Laura Loomer, has claimed that Bryon's crossdressing was an open secret. Taking to X, Loomer spoke about Bryon's cross-dressing tendencies and also alluded to Noem having an affair with Corey Lewandowski, who worked under her at the DHS.

Notably, both Noem and Lewandowski have denied allegations of an affair. Here's all that Laura Loomer said.

What Laura Loomer said about Noems, Corey Lewandowski Loomer started off quoting part of Noem's spokesperson's statement after the report on Bryon.

“Kristi Noem said her family is blindsided by revelations her husband is a cross dresser and gay,” she wrote on X before adding that the above statement was not true. “She knew all about her husband,” Loomer claimed. She added that Noem did not live with her husband as a result, and instead stayed with Lewandowski in the DC area.

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“That’s why her husband never divorced her. It was their arrangement. Literally everyone in the admin has known this forever,” Loomer added. She continued “I’m shocked it didn’t come out earlier. They can divorce and move on and live their lives without keeping secrets. I feel bad for Corey’s wife. She is the widow of a firefighter who was killed on 9/11.”

Indeed, Alison Lewandowski, Corey's wife, was first married to Brian Kinney, a Massachusetts native who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Kinney was reportedly one of Lewandowski's best friends and after his death, Alison and Lewandowski connected – following their past high school and college dating history.