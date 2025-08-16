Kroger closing multiple stores in August 2025 across 4 states: See full list of locations

Kroger is pulling back on its store count. The supermarket chain, which runs more than 2,700 locations in 35 states, said in June it will shut down 60 stores across the country over the next year and a half. Kroger is downsizing, with 60 underperforming stores set to close by 2026. Affected brands include Pick ’n Save, Jay C, and Harris Teeter across many states.(Pexel)

The decision was first mentioned on June 20 by interim CEO Ron Sargent, who told investors that the stores losing money are scattered nationwide. Kroger hasn’t put out a full list, but union groups and local outlets have tracked closures in several states.

The closures include regular Kroger locations along with other chains the company owns, such as Mariano’s, Jay C, Harris Teeter, and Pick ’n Save.

According to USA Today, here are the sites that are closing in August 2025:

Georgia

11877 Douglas Road, Alpharetta, Georgia; closing Aug. 16 (per Fox 5 Atlanta and Atlanta News First)

Illinois

Mariano’s: 144 S Gary Ave., Bloomingdale, Illinois; closing by Aug. 15 (per NBC 5 Chicago)

Mariano’s: 2323 Capital Dr., Northbrook, Illinois; closing by Aug. 22 (per NBC 5 Chicago)

Virginia

1904 Emmett Street, Charlottesville, Virginia; closing Aug. 22 (per UFCW Local 400)

West Virginia

2908 State St., Gassaway, West Virginia; closing date Aug. 22 (per UFCW Local 400)

List of closed stores

Georgia

2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta – Closed July 18

Illinois

3311 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria – Closed (around) Aug. 2

Mariano’s, 450 W Half Day Rd., Buffalo Grove – Closed (by) Aug. 8

Indiana

4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend – Closed early August

901 Johnson St., Elkhart – Closed early August

Maryland

Harris Teeter, 11845 Old Georgetown Rd., Rockville – Closed by July 20

North Carolina

Harris Teeter, 5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh – Closed by July 20