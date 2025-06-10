Kurt Russell's son Wyatt at Los Angeles anti-ICE protests? Truth behind viral video

As anti-US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Los Angeles continued on Monday, fueled by President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops, social media users claimed that Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt, was spotted yelling slogans. A video on TikTok went viral, sparking several reactions. Wyatt Russell's team responded to a viral Los Angeles protest video(X)

In the clip, captured by TikTok user @only__loo, a man can be seen delivering an impassioned speech to National Guard forces in Downtown LA.

Read More: Los Angeles protests: California governor Newsom to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment

“You should be standing here with us! You’re on the wrong side of history. We know you got a job to do. But you took an oath to the Constitution, not the fascists in the White House! Think about what you’re doing now, think about what this means, coming into our community. Peaceful fucking community, people working their jobs. They send in men in military fatigues, weapons of war, into our community. And you stand here and you allow it. I’m sick and tired of it. You should be sick and tired of it," he says.

Social media users claimed that the bearded, long-haired man, wearing a Los Angeles Kings hoodie, is Wyatt Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Read More: Los Angeles protests: 'Incendiary devices' hurled at police horses, says LAPD

"Actor Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt just scolded Trump’s National Guard TO THEIR FACES in Los Angeles!” one person wrote in the caption of the video posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt speaks out against what is happening right now in Los Angeles. Maybe a few ICE agents heard what he had to say,” another one added.

“Wyatt Russell—son of Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn—just did what every American with a conscience should: he looked the military in the eye and told them they’re on the wrong side of history,” a third person tweeted.

However, Russell's publicist told the Rolling Stone that the individual seen in the footage isn’t him at all. “This is indeed not Wyatt Russell, and we have been working to try and correct the mis-identification."