Kyle Loftis suffered gunshot wound? Fact-checking scanner report after 1320Video founder's death

Kyle Loftis the founder of 1320video died on Tuesday night, as per the platform's representatives, and claims have risen about a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This comes after claims of Loftis having died by suicide began to do the rounds on social media. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles and no official cause of death has been given in Loftis' case, which has only fanned speculations.

Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, died on Tuesday and a cause of death was not immediately made clear. (X/@PNWSteph816)

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“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place,” the statement read about Loftis' passing.

Also Read | Kyle Loftis net worth: How much is 1320Video worth? Report highlights massive fortune

The 34-year-old had reportedly suffered a serious crash when filming content for the platform, and recovered from the same in December. With fans wondering what led to Loftis' demise, one person has shared an alleged scanner report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, claiming it pertains to Loftis' case. They wrote, “damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself.”

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, this claim comes from an unverified profile. However, with no confirmation on how Loftis died, it was enough to get a reaction from many online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, this claim comes from an unverified profile. However, with no confirmation on how Loftis died, it was enough to get a reaction from many online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I suspected this. No idea what ate him. I hate this for him. One has no idea what others carry. He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle. We don’t like it but clearly whatever it was was bad for you,” one wrote, appearing to agree with the claims made in the post. Another added “gotta feel for cleetus, losing kyle and bif so close.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I suspected this. No idea what ate him. I hate this for him. One has no idea what others carry. He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle. We don’t like it but clearly whatever it was was bad for you,” one wrote, appearing to agree with the claims made in the post. Another added “gotta feel for cleetus, losing kyle and bif so close.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, there were many who did not agree with the claims made. “THIS IS NOT TRUE and honestly shame on you for spreading lies about a deceased person. He lost control of a car in a street race and hit a light pole. RIP Kyle,” one wrote. Another added “False it was due to injuries from an accident. Don't spread lies and tarnish his name.”

Kyle Loftis died of gunshot wound? Fact-checking claims

The alleged scanner report shared on X notes that the call was answered by the Sarpy County Sheriff. Now, Sarpy County is in Nebraska, but as per records, 1320Video is headquartered out of Omaha, Nebraska. Loftis' Facebook account details that he lived in Omaha as well.

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Sarpy County is about 24.3 miles or 39.1 km away from Omaha. Statements about Loftis' passing do not mention where he breathed his last.

Further, there is no public statement from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office about any self-inflicted gunshot wound cases. Thus, the claims about Loftis having died by self-inflicted gunshot wound appears to be false.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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