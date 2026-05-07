Kyle Loftis net worth: How much is 1320Video worth? Report highlights massive fortune

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, died Tuesday night, according to the platform. The crew shared the news, writing, “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.” Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, passed away, leaving a significant impact on motorsports media. His channel amassed 4 million YouTube subscribers (Facebook)

Loftis was a prominent character in the internet motorsports media. He founded 1320Video in 2003, focused on underground racing and automotive culture, which rarely received public exposure.

Over the years, 1320Video has built a reputation and has become the first and foremost place for fans of drag racing, street racing, and high-performance cars. The channel eventually garnered 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Read more: Kyle Loftis's fans dig up final video before sudden death; pay sweet tributes

Estimated earnings and net worth of 1320Video According to data compiled by analytics platform YouTubers.me, 1320Video earns thousands of dollars monthly from YouTube alone. The estimated monthly earnings of the channel range from roughly $3,000 to over $7,000 in recent months depending on viewership trends.

Industry trackers show that 1320Video consistently makes money from advertising revenue associated with millions of views. The channel monetises its audience through multiple streams:

1. YouTube Ad Revenue: Generated from millions of views across videos

2. Merchandise sales: Branded apparel and accessories

3. Partnerships and sponsorships: With automotive-related brands and companies.

YouTubers.me estimated that 1320Video's net worth ranges from $578K to $3.47 million. However, according to some less reliable estimates, it might be as much as $2.7 million.

However, the channel's exact net worth is still unverified.

Read more: 'Poor Cleetus McFarland…’: Garrett Mitchell is in focus after Kyle Loftis' death

Loftis' legacy for the brand While precise net worth figures remain speculative, 1320Video is widely considered a high-value digital media brand within the automotive niche. Local vehicle events, like the Ice Cream Cruise in Omaha, Nebraska, are also hosted by Loftis and 1320Video.

Following Loftis’s death, attention has significantly turned towards his personal legacy through 1320Video and the future of the channel as a business. His personal estimated net worth, according to a 2024 report, is around $4.5 million.

Loftis has broadened his reach by leveraging his contacts with major auto manufacturers on product placements and sponsored content. His affiliations have given him access to exclusive content and the ability to share his automotive expertise with a larger audience.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Loftis also worked as a Sales Engineering Manager at PayPal and eBay for nearly a decade before switching entirely to 1320Video in 2015.