Kyle Loftis: Sarpy County cops share update on who found body; 1320Video founder's death ‘not suspicious’

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, was found dead on Tuesday. Initially, it was not clear where he had passed away and his Facebook profile indicated he lived in Omaha, Nebraska. However, the Omaha Police Department confirmed to HT.com in an email that Loftis had not breathed his last there. They further confirmed that the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office had taken the report.

Kyle Loftis died on Tuesday at the age of 43, in Sarpy County, Nebraska.(X/@TTrebb)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, an official from the Sarpy County office shared details on who it was that discovered Loftis' body. The 43-year-old was found dead in his home in Sarpy County. Loftis will well be remembered for bringing the drag and street racing culture into the mainstream with his 1320Video platform.

After his passing the platform released a statement which said “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious.” Officials of the platform shared they were in a ‘state of shock’ to hear the news of Loftis' passing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Kyle Loftis' rumored partner Matt Vrbanac shares heartfelt message for 1320Video icon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Kyle Loftis' rumored partner Matt Vrbanac shares heartfelt message for 1320Video icon {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Soon after, there were speculations about suicide and an alleged scanner report was also shared claiming Loftis suffered gunshot wounds. However, no official cause of death has been given in Loftis' case. Claims of suicide or shooting himself remain unsubstantiated. Authorities ruled that his death was ‘not suspicious’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after, there were speculations about suicide and an alleged scanner report was also shared claiming Loftis suffered gunshot wounds. However, no official cause of death has been given in Loftis' case. Claims of suicide or shooting himself remain unsubstantiated. Authorities ruled that his death was ‘not suspicious’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid heightened interest in the circumstances surrounding Loftis' death, a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain shared details on who found the body and in what state. Here's all you need to know. What Sarpy County cops said about Kyle Loftis death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid heightened interest in the circumstances surrounding Loftis' death, a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain shared details on who found the body and in what state. Here's all you need to know. What Sarpy County cops said about Kyle Loftis death {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office captain said that the department's deputies and Gretna Fire Department personnel went to his home there. First responders found Loftis dead at the scene, as per a Omaha World-Herald report.

Kyle Loftis: What to know about 1320Video founder

Loftis attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 2000 to 2005, as per his LinkedIn profile. He got a bachelor's in management of information systems there. This is where Loftis also started 1320Video, and remained its owner and operator till his death.

The platform describes itself as “a single automotive enthusiast (with a prior life in 12-volt stereo competitions) shooting photos and sharing them on niche message boards before YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook (and MySpace) were big,” on its website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“They teamed up with an infamous pickup tuner ‘Parish’ to cover everything crazy going down with his insane 1000+ horsepower pickup. This propelled 1320Video into more and more visibility across the underground street car scene,” they added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON