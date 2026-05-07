Kyle Loftis update: ‘Family’ pays sweet tribute after 1320Video founder's death; ‘so many memories…’

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video died on Tuesday night. The news has left many of his fans heartbroken. Amid this, his ‘family’ put out touching tributes.

Kyle Loftis' demise is being mourned by many and a cause of death is not known.(X/@patinaresearch)

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Loftis' demise was initially announced in a statement from the platform's representatives. “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place,” it read.

A cause of death for Kyle Loftis has not been announced. Loftis was best known for bringing street and drag racing culture into the mainstream. His demise was mourned by many. “The motorsports community is mourning the passing of Kyle Loftis. RIP,” one person wrote. Another added “Rest in peace Kyle Loftis. Your impact on and in the car world will never be forgotten. You are missed and the world is colder for the loss.” Yet another said “Rest in peace, Kyle Loftis. Thank you for the memories, the passion, and the impact you left on the car community through 1320Video. Your work inspired millions and your legacy will never be forgotten.”

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{{^usCountry}} It's not just fans of Loftis, but those he considered family as well. Kyle Loftis' 'family' leave sweet message after death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It's not just fans of Loftis, but those he considered family as well. Kyle Loftis' 'family' leave sweet message after death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loftis, on his Facebook profile had several people listed under his family. It is unclear if they are all biologically related. Michael T. Marnik is listed as son-in-law and Andrew Quirk is listed as son, on the profile. Both of them put out messages after Loftis' demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loftis, on his Facebook profile had several people listed under his family. It is unclear if they are all biologically related. Michael T. Marnik is listed as son-in-law and Andrew Quirk is listed as son, on the profile. Both of them put out messages after Loftis' demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marnik updated his profile picture and wrote “So many memories with you Kyle! I’m at a loss for words right now and heart broken. Words can’t explain how much you will be missed.” He followed this with a series of heart emoticons, out of which one was a broken heart, signifying loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marnik updated his profile picture and wrote “So many memories with you Kyle! I’m at a loss for words right now and heart broken. Words can’t explain how much you will be missed.” He followed this with a series of heart emoticons, out of which one was a broken heart, signifying loss. {{/usCountry}}

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Several people commented there. “He'll be so missed! Rest easy, Kyle!,” one wrote. Another added “Rest easy. From the couple times I met him I could tell he was a good guy. Sad day.” Yet another said “Such a sad day! I was just thinking about all the Halloween parties and life in color there were so many good times had. He will be missed.”

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Quirk, meanwhile, shared a set of photos and wrote “Love you brother,” indicating that the ‘son’ relationship label on Loftis' Facebook is not likely to be biological.

The set of photos had one person commenting “So sad he was a great dude.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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