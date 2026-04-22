...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lacey Cushman update: Woman accused of shooting Springfield town police chief Adam Evans appears for bond hearing

Lacey Cushman, accused of shooting Town of Springfield, South Carolina, police chief Adam Evans appeared in a virtual bond hearing Tuesday.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 03:01 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
Advertisement

On Monday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested following a state-wide blue alert in South Carolina for shooting the City of Springfield police chief, Adams Evans. The suspect, not yet charges, has been identified as Lacey Nicole Cushman.

Lacey Cushman.(Lacey Cushman/ Facebook)

Lacey Cushman was arrested after a state-wide lookout issued by the South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement. The shooting took place on the afternoon of April 20 in Blackville, Barnwell County.

The Town of Springfield has confirmed that its chief, Adam Evans, was shot and is currently in stable condition

Who Is Lacey Nicole Cushman?

Lacey Nicole Cushman first made headlines on April 20 when the blue alert message on the lookout was issued around 10:35am local time on April 20. The alert described Lacey Cushman's features for identification and said that she had fled in a 2011 white Chevrolet. It noted that Cushman was believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Later, on Monday night, she was taken into custody. Police have not detailed where she was captured. On Tuesday afternoon, Lacey Cushman appeared for her bond hearing virtually with the Bernard County Magistrate's office.

Also read: Laura Loomer called out for ‘God hates you’ post about Candace Owens: ‘There is no excuse for this’

Chief Adam Evans reached the spot before the Orangeburg County Police deputies and found Cushman at the scene, Springfield Mayor Trent Still said. She tried to escape from the area in her Chevrolet, and Evans tried to chase her down.

It was during the chase that Cushman reportedly opened fire, with one bullet hitting Evans in the rib cage. He is stable and recovering now.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

shooting south carolina arrest police officer us shooting us news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Lacey Cushman update: Woman accused of shooting Springfield town police chief Adam Evans appears for bond hearing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.