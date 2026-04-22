Lacey Cushman update: Woman accused of shooting Springfield town police chief Adam Evans appears for bond hearing

On Monday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested following a state-wide blue alert in South Carolina for shooting the City of Springfield police chief, Adams Evans. The suspect, not yet charges, has been identified as Lacey Nicole Cushman.

Lacey Cushman.(Lacey Cushman/ Facebook)

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Lacey Cushman was arrested after a state-wide lookout issued by the South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement. The shooting took place on the afternoon of April 20 in Blackville, Barnwell County.

The Town of Springfield has confirmed that its chief, Adam Evans, was shot and is currently in stable condition

Who Is Lacey Nicole Cushman?

Lacey Nicole Cushman first made headlines on April 20 when the blue alert message on the lookout was issued around 10:35am local time on April 20. The alert described Lacey Cushman's features for identification and said that she had fled in a 2011 white Chevrolet. It noted that Cushman was believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Later, on Monday night, she was taken into custody. Police have not detailed where she was captured. On Tuesday afternoon, Lacey Cushman appeared for her bond hearing virtually with the Bernard County Magistrate's office.

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{{^usCountry}} The judge in the case, however, denied bond for the 37-year-old. She is facing multiple charges, which include attempted murder, aggravated assault and violating traffic signals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge in the case, however, denied bond for the 37-year-old. She is facing multiple charges, which include attempted murder, aggravated assault and violating traffic signals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to her Facebook profile, Lacey Cushman is a resident of Orangeburg, where the shooting of police chief Adam Evans took place. Shocking Details Of Shooting Revealed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her Facebook profile, Lacey Cushman is a resident of Orangeburg, where the shooting of police chief Adam Evans took place. Shocking Details Of Shooting Revealed {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, at Tuesday's bond hearing, more details on the Adam Evans' shooting were released. It is now known that Chief Evans was called by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office to respond to reports of shots being fired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, at Tuesday's bond hearing, more details on the Adam Evans' shooting were released. It is now known that Chief Evans was called by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office to respond to reports of shots being fired. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Adam Evans reached the spot before the Orangeburg County Police deputies and found Cushman at the scene, Springfield Mayor Trent Still said. She tried to escape from the area in her Chevrolet, and Evans tried to chase her down.

It was during the chase that Cushman reportedly opened fire, with one bullet hitting Evans in the rib cage. He is stable and recovering now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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