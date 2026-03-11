Lake Village tornado: Scary videos of twister in Newton County, Indiana surface; damage reported
A rain-wrapped tornado was spotted near Lake Village in Newton County, prompting a tornado warning as storm chasers shared videos of the twister.
A potentially destructive rain-wrapped tornado was spotted at Lake Village in Newton County, Indiana on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) put Newton County under a tornado warning till 7:30pm CDT.
A video of the twister on the ground in Lake Village was shared by storm chaser Parker Ellensburg. Here are the videos:
A dramatic video of the tornado taking down a traffic dash cam in Rest Park in Roselawn, Indiana after it directly hit it was shared by meteorologist Ryan Morse. Here's the video:
Here's another video of the twister:
The NWS said in an update that it is a "life-threatening" situation in Lake Village amid the tornado on the ground and asked residents to seek shelter. The update warned of a damaging tornado with hail of up to two inches in size.
