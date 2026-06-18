LAPD dog shooting: GoFundMe for Jameson raises whopping amount, surpasses target, ‘Hit astronomical numbers’

A GoFundMe for Jameson, a dog killed by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13, has raised a whopping $182,931 (at the time of writing this article) of $10K, surprising the pooch’s owner.

LAPD dog shooting: Jameson's GoFundMe raises whopping amount, surpasses target(GoFundMe)

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“Initially we only asked for $10K, but the donations hit astronomical numbers. We did not anticipate any of this,” Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, told HindustanTimes.com

Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Also Read | LAPD dog shooting: Jameson's owner demands ‘accountability,’ remembers beloved pooch as ‘playful little teddy bear’

The GoFundMe for Jameson, titled ‘Justice for Jameson,’ reads, “On June 13th, 2026, 10 minutes after celebrating the Knicks championship win, our dog was fatally shot right outside our home. Jameson was 2 years old, and he was taken from us too soon. Anyone who’s met Jameson would tell you he is the sweetest boy in the world. Please help us raise money to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees.”

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{{^usCountry}} On being asked what her idea of justice for her dog is, Marie told HIndustanTimes.com, “Justice for Jameson means accountability. It means ensuring that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak and trauma.” What happened to Jameson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being asked what her idea of justice for her dog is, Marie told HIndustanTimes.com, “Justice for Jameson means accountability. It means ensuring that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak and trauma.” What happened to Jameson? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Marie, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Marie, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot. {{/usCountry}}

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In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Marie said, “I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone.”

"In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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