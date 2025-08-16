LaToya Cantrell indicted: All about New Orleans mayor's family, salary, and net worth

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday following a corruption investigation, according to the Associated Press. The charges have not yet been made public, but federal authorities have scheduled a press conference for later in the afternoon. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted following a corruption investigation.(AP)

Cantrell, a Democrat, is now the first sitting mayor in the city’s history to face criminal prosecution, Fox 8 reports. She is set to leave office in January.

Who is LaToya Cantrell?

Born on April 3, 1972, in Compton, California, LaToya Cantrell moved to New Orleans in 1990 to attend Xavier University of Louisiana, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She later completed executive training at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Cantrell began her public service career as a community organizer in the Broadmoor neighborhood after Hurricane Katrina, eventually becoming president of the Broadmoor Improvement Association.

In 2012, she was elected to the New Orleans City Council (District B), where she pushed for improvements in health, housing, and public safety.

Cantrell made history in 2018 as the first female mayor of New Orleans, winning re-election in 2021. During her tenure, she established the Gun Violence Reduction Council and managed the city’s COVID-19 response. However, her time in office has also been marred by controversies, including a 2017 credit card misuse scandal, 2020 tax liens, and a failed 2022 recall.

LaToya Cantrell family

LaToya Cantrell was married to Jason Cantrell, a respected New Orleans attorney and former public defender, from 1999 until his death in August 2023. He passed away at the age of 55 from a heart attack, according to Fox 8 Live.

In a statement following his death, Mayor Cantrell said, “The immense outpouring of calls, texts, emails, mentions, flowers, prayers and support have been seen, felt and heard by all of us. Jason’s sudden passing has been difficult, but with God carrying us and the residents of this great city as our backbone, we will remain faithful and strong during this time. Jay was a compassionate husband, father, brother and friend to many. He was an all-around good guy with a humbled heart, loving spirit and great sense of humor. He lived his values of compassion and integrity daily by serving others. Jay will be truly missed, but we find comfort in knowing that his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

They have one daughter, RayAnn.

LaToya Cantrell's net worth

According to WDSU, Mayor Cantrell earns an annual salary of over $150,000. Her pension would reportedly be 75–80% of her highest salary over a three-year period.

Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2024–2025, according to CitiMuzik and Latoya Cantrell Net Worth.