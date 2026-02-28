LaTroy Lewis sexual abuse row: Ex-Falcons coach met victim on dating app, threatened to 'f**k her up'

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday terminated the contract of defensive line coach LTroy Lewis amid mounting sexual assault and misconduct allegations traced to his tenure coaching at the University of Michigan. Ongoing investigation against LaTroy Lewis reveals threatening messages and rape allegations, prompting the victim to seek legal protection against him. (Toledo Rockets UT bio page )

The decision came shortly after reports of graphic messages and accusations against him went viral, sparking investigations by law enforcement.

Lewis, a former NFL player turned coach, had only recently been hired by the Falcons in February 2026. The Falcons issued a brief statement saying they were “gathering information” on the matter, but ultimately ended his coaching contract after learning more about the accusations.

Read more: Concerning LaTroy Lewis, Sherrone Moore messages surface after Falcons firing

Details from the University of Michigan football era ESPN was informed on Friday by the Ann Arbor Police Department that Lewis is the subject of an ongoing investigation into claims of sexual assault.

The claims, which are related to an event that occurred on December 5, 2024, when Lewis was a member of the Michigan football staff, were "just recently made aware" to the Ann Arbor Police Department, according to spokeswoman Chris Page.

The earliest allegations against Lewis emerged when reporter Justin Spiro reported detailing violent and threatening messages he allegedly sent to a woman.

Spiro reported that Lewis and the victim met via a dating app in July 2024. Karen Truszkowski, the woman's attorney, told ESPN Lewis "became increasingly aggressive" during phone conversations and texts.

Under duress, Lewis demands goods and money from Jane, amounting to almost $25,000, before meeting. Spiro reported that in November 2024, the woman received a lengthy, extremely explicit text message from Lewis detailing threats, physical abuse, and sexual actions.

During this time, the woman also went to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to go to a football game with friends, and Lewis found out where she was and got upset. Lewis first threatened to "f**k her up" before threatening to murder her.

In December 2024, the two first met in person at Weber's Hotel in Ann Arbor, where Truszkowski stated that Lewis was expected to return items her client had given him. The lawyer claims that Lewis assaulted and sexually assaulted her client at the hotel.

Read more: LaTroy Lewis takes first action after Falcons firing over rape, sexual assault

Law enforcement and due process The victim reported the U-M head coach, Sherrone Moore, about the horrific assault. She attaches a photo of Lewis sleeping off on the hotel bed following the assault.

Moore appeared supportive, but he said the woman would have to report Lewis's behavior on her own because he is unable to do anything.

In January 2025, neighbors heard rising voices and the Milford Police Department, located north of Ann Arbor, responded to a call at the woman's residence, according to the incident report that ESPN was able to obtain.

The woman's neighbors dial 911 after hearing a loud ruckus. When the police arrive, Jane is afraid of Lewis and chooses not to report the abuse. According to the report, Lewis and the woman told officers at the time that they had a verbal dispute that did not involve physical contact.

Darko State Media first revealed the accusations against Lewis on Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, Truszkowski told ESPN that her client requested a protective order against Lewis and submitted an incident report to the Ann Arbor Police Department.