Laura Loomer accuses Tucker Carlson of pushing ‘Islamic propaganda’ as old comments spark fresh MAGA divide

Laura Loomer has launched another public attack on Tucker Carlson, accusing the former Fox News host of abandoning core MAGA values over his changing views on Islam.

Laura Loomer’s latest attack on Tucker Carlson reignites a heated debate inside the MAGA movement

In an X post shared on June 25, Loomer called Carlson a “full blown Islamic propagandist” and claimed he wanted to “destroy MAGA [and] the GOP” while “usher[ing] in Islam.”

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Her remarks came after a video resurfaced showing Carlson admitting that his past views about Muslims were wrong, setting off another debate inside conservative circles.

Laura Loomer targets Tucker Carlson

Loomer shared a clip from Carlson’s recent interview in which he reflected on comments he made years ago about Islam. In the video, Carlson said:

“Many times I said on television, ‘The problem is Islam. The problem is Muslims. They all want to kill us. They’re all crazy. They’re all in this lunatic suicide cult created by Muhammad in the 7th century.’ And I believed that. I was hysterical. I believed that. No, that’s not true. Nothing about that is true, but I believed it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Using the clip, Loomer claimed she had warned about Carlson’s views two years ago and even suggested, without offering evidence, that he may have secretly converted to Islam. Carlson has not publicly responded to her latest post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using the clip, Loomer claimed she had warned about Carlson’s views two years ago and even suggested, without offering evidence, that he may have secretly converted to Islam. Carlson has not publicly responded to her latest post. {{/usCountry}}

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Tucker Carlson’s remarks expose another split inside the MAGA movement

Carlson’s comments reflect a shift from his earlier blanket criticism of Islam to a position that focuses more on extremism, foreign policy and U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts rather than Muslims as a whole. That change has become another flashpoint in the ongoing debate among conservatives over the Middle East, national security and America’s role abroad.

Loomer, who has long described herself as strongly anti-Islam, argues that Carlson’s latest position weakens the movement’s response to terrorism and security threats. Many of Carlson’s supporters disagree. They say changing an opinion after looking at new evidence is reasonable and point to his growing focus on anti-war policies and domestic issues.

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The exchange is the latest chapter in a long-running feud between the two influential conservative voices. It also highlights wider disagreements within the America First movement, where foreign policy, Israel, Iran and Islam continue to divide prominent MAGA figures. Tucker Carlson has not issued any official statement addressing Laura Loomer’s latest accusations.